This is how King Charles III found out about the Queen’s declining health

The day Queen Elizabeth II passed away was like a rollercoaster, with doctors making an unprecedented statement about her health just hours before she died.

The royal family made a dramatic dash to be at her side as their fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by Prince William with Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex as passengers, were seen quickly driving into Balmoral.

Just over an hour later, Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced, and Prince Charles became King Charles III.

While that all played out on the news, behind the scenes was even more dramatic, with King Charles finding out about her poor health around the same time as the statement broke to the rest of the world.

Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston revealed to The Royal Beat that Charles heard “footsteps running in the corridor” before he was told the news, only to rush over to be by his ailing mother’s side.

It sounds like something straight out of Netflix’s The Crown.

King Charles III found out about the Queen’s health while at Dumfries House

Jack told the outlet, “Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House. Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway.”

He continued, “Charles took a call, everything was silent, and they were asked to be silent. Then the next thing she knew, Charles and Camilla were in a helicopter.”

According to Jack, poor King Charles was not even afforded a little bit of time to collect himself, as the news was revealed to him before the world was let in on what was happening.

Despite her beloved family members rushing as fast as they could to be with their beloved matriarch, it was sadly only King Charles and his sister Princess Anne who made it in time to be with the Queen as she passed.

Buckingham Palace released a surprisingly short and somber statement, saying, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss hit a somber yet forward-thinking tone in her speech

Just a short time later, Prime Minster Liz Truss, who had only been in office for a matter of days hit a very somber yet forward-thinking tone when she said, “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place tomorrow, and it seems as if the entire world will be watching. Politicians, royal families, and dignitaries will all descend on London to attend the service which will take place at Westminster Abbey. It will conclude at 12:00 p.m. after a national 2 minutes of silence.