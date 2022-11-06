Actress and model Abigail Cowen was gorgeous in a stylish little black dress. Pic credit: @abbeycowen/Instagram

Abigail Cowen wowed in a little black dress.

The little black dress featured revealing cutouts as well as decorative silver flowers in the bodice. The thin straps and short crop of the dress allowed the camera to capture the model’s amazing figure.

Abigail paired the dress with sheer black tights accentuating her toned legs and close-toed black heels that brought out the star’s height.

The 24-year-old actress wore her eye-catching red hair in a slicked-back ponytail with a middle part. Her makeup was stunning, with long lashes, pink lips, and lovely highlights and contour.

Abigail accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and a few rings on her fingers. Her overall look was elegant and fashionable.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress posted the series of photos to Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “last night w/ @davidkomalondon thank you for having me.” The post earned over 300,000 likes and 400 comments.

Abigail Cowen models for Wonderland Magazine

Abigail posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram that showed her modeling for Wonderland Magazine. She wore several different dresses in the images, all of which looked spectacular on the star.

The first dress was a strapless pink gown with a brown belt, which nicely complimented her figure and complexion. The second dress was a short, sheer white dress that featured thin straps and a plunging neckline.

The third look showed a form-fitting strapless dress, which was a dark and deep purple. The final dress was a strapless bright red and orange gown that reached the floor and brought out the actress’ bright hair.

The post earned well over 500,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Abigail Cowen is stunning in a black-and-white portrait

Abigail posted a beautiful portrait of her face in black and white. The photo brought out her lovely features, and the style of the picture was both beautiful and nostalgic.

The star brought her hand up to her face in the photo and included in her caption, “my hand looks like a creepy foot but let’s shoot again @chrislabadie.”

Abigail’s makeup was absolute perfection, with full lips, long and dark lashes, defined brows, and subtle smokey eyeshadow. Even though the photo was black and white, her blue eyes still shone just as bright.

The post earned well over 300,000 likes.