Couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted at a football game together. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram/ ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani and country singer husband Blake Shelton were spotted looking fashionable together as they attended a football game.

The Voice coaches were attending The Los Angeles Rams vs. The Arizona Cardinals as they played against one another at Sofi Stadium in LA.

The loved-up pair have spent many happy years together after announcing their relationship in November 2015 and then tying the knot in July 2021.

Gwen and Blake both rocked jeans for the game, with the blonde beauty sporting a pair that were a little more fashion-forward.

The slouchy faded jeans ripped at the knee to reveal darker denim underneath, and the frayed denim acted as fringe, moving as she walked.

She paired the denim pants with a gorgeous white bomber jacket that featured asymmetric buttons down one side, which Gwen left unfastened.

Pic credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Diagonal stitching forming triangles added a nice touch to the bright white jacket, which she expertly matched to a pair of slouchy white boots.

A white purse was visible by her side as it hung over her shoulder, keeping with her all-white theme.

The former No Doubt frontwoman accessorized like a pro as always, sporting a cool pair of round shades, large gold hoops, and an array of gold rings that adorned her fingers.

Blake kept it casual in jeans and a black shirt, which he layered with a trendy green camo jacket.

There were no prizes for guessing which team the couple was supporting, as Blake proudly wore a cap emblazoned with an Arizona Cardinals logo.

Gwen Stefani promotes her beauty collection GXVE

A woman of many talents, Gwen is not only a singer and a coach on NBC’s The Voice but also a business owner, as she launched a cosmetics line in March of this year.

GXVE, pronounced “give,” caters to eyes, lips, and face with a range of products, including eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a range of lip products to get that perfect pout.

Gwen uses her socials to represent the brand on the regular, even sometimes doing her own makeup for her appearances on The Voice.

She recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the blonde bombshell shared her makeup tips and tricks using her own products.

The GXVE beauty account shared a fun image of the two legendary women alongside a photo of Gwen in action, applying her signature red lip color on a lucky model.

Speaking to Forbes earlier this year, Gwen revealed that she started out her career as a young makeup artist and therefore has always had a passion for cosmetics.

She gushed over making her dream a reality, saying, “My dream has been touched and made a reality. I’m talking to you right now about it, so this is a big deal for me.”

Gwen Stefani wows in a blue feather minidress

Gwen has been stunning fans with her fashions for decades, and she continued to do so while rocking an electric blue minidress.

The singer has a whopping 14.9 million Instagram followers with who she decided to share some backstage fun as she used a studio corridor as her runway.

Gwen was stunning in the little blue number, covered in fluffy feathers that danced around as she strutted down the hallway.

As she approached the camera, she twirled around in a circle, flipping her long blonde tresses as she went.

The stunning 53-year-old provided an amazing color clash as she bravely paired the dress with cowboy boots in a lime green animal print.

She accessorized the outfit with black fishnets and beautiful gold dangling earrings featuring two gold hoops with large pearls attached in the center.

Gwen was simply stunning as she repped her GXVE beauty brand on her face, wearing lipstick and lip gloss blended together.

She captioned her post, “the set of @nbcthevoice is nothing but fun 😉😉.”