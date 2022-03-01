The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, is being sued by the real Leviev family

The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, is being sued. Pic credit: Netflix

The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, has gotten himself into some hot water.

Simon, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, is being sued by the real Leviev family.

Simon made headlines after it was revealed that he allegedly conned women out of millions of dollars using the dating app Tinder and a false identity.

Simon Leviev being sued by Leviev family

Simon is accused of pretending to be a member of the Leviev family, a wealthy family in the diamond industry.

In a statement to E! News, Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Lev Leviev, said the multi-million-dollar lawsuit aims to get Simon to “face justice and get the sentence he deserves.”

“Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars,” Chagit said. “He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company, LLD Diamonds.”

Chagit continued, “I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully, this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions.”

The lawsuit states that Simon “has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones).”

The documents also state that Simon “defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women, men and businesses” while “impersonating” as a member of their family and using their reputation.

The family alleges that Simon used Photoshop to edit himself into a Leviev family photo without permission. The suit states: “He presented the ‘fixed’ photo to women and men as proof of being a Leviev family member, thereby making a misrepresentation that he is a part of the family, and did so to generate personal profit and mislead the public.”

Accusations in the lawsuit include defamation, invasion of privacy, and breach of trademarks.

Simon Leviev conned women using Tinder

Simon followed a calculated pattern to con women on Tinder. First, he would match with a woman on the dating app and take her on a fancy first date. He would then build their relationship while traveling around the world and secretly dating other women.

Then, he would urgently message each “girlfriend” for help, asking her to open a new credit card or loan under her name for him to use, as his own funds could not be used due to security reasons. Needless to say, he never paid any of the women back.

His actions resulted in him being banned from dating apps and serving five months in prison for fraud.

Simon recently made headlines when it was revealed that he signed on with a talent manager and might start a podcast.