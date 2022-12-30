The secret behind Kate Hudson’s killer bikini body in Glass Onion

Kate Hudson opened up on her preparation for her bikini scene in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kate Hudson stunned audiences with her portrayal of Birdie Jay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, especially when she strutted poolside in a gorgeous orange bikini and sun hat. However, she recently admitted that the days leading up to her iconic bikini scene weren’t that fun.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that she avoided alcohol until after the scene was filmed. This resolution required a high level of restraint though, considering that the movie was filmed in Greece.

Specifically, it was filmed at the real-life luxury beach resort, Amanzoe, in the breathtaking Peloponnese region of Southern Greece. This gorgeous destination is the perfect place to unwind with a drink.

Due to her abstinence, Hudson had to watch everyone else tip back Aperol Spritzes in Greece. In an interview with This Morning, She admitted, “I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody.”

While everyone else was likely enjoying the food and drinks, she was both abstaining from alcohol and relying on a diet of cucumbers. Hudson joked, “Everybody was having a great time. I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”

The preparation seemed to have paid off as Hudson looked stunning in a bikini and perfectly captured Birdie’s grand entrance.

Who is Kate Hudson’s character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

While Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is filled with phenomenal performances, Hudson’s performance as Birdie particularly stood out. Viewers even took to social media to express their love for the character.

it’s been a couple weeks and i’m still thinking of birdie jay #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/6lDS96WnbC — giiovannii (@ohmygioo) December 18, 2022

In the film, Birdie is a former model who turned into a very successful fashion designer with the help of her friend Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Given her background in modeling and fashion, she is a bit flamboyant and very, very “extra.”

She always has to glide or strut into every room she enters and frequently turns up the theatrics. Describing her character with This Morning, Hudson stated, “Birdie… she’s bold, very loud, tone-deaf… not that smart.”

Birdie’s slight lack of intelligence makes her do some pretty shocking and insensitive things, to the point her assistants have to confiscate her phone from her. Even though she does offensive things, it is clear that she doesn’t actually understand the gravity of the situation.

While it doesn’t quite give her a free pass, it does make the audience almost pity her ignorance. It is also a clever satirical depiction of real-life celebrities who live in a bubble and lack awareness of current events.

Even though she’s problematic, Birdie is so confident in her mistakes and so charismatic and loud that she still manages to be likable.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery About?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix on December 23 after a limited theatrical run. It was a sequel to the hit 2019 film Knives Out.

After Knives Out’s success, Netflix purchased the rights to the film and ordered two new sequels. The sequels focus on the cases of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

Blanc was the only main cast member from Knives Out to return for the sequel. This was because Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery saw Blanc tackle an entirely new mystery.

In the film, a group of five rich friends heads out to a secluded island to celebrate Bron’s birthday. Bron, the billionaire CEO of a tech company, hosts a murder-mystery party for his friends.

Sexy island, terrible people. Glass Onion is now playing on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/owzeSELwcF — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 30, 2022

However, Blanc unexpectedly shows up at the party, too, becoming a bit of an anomaly in the close-knit group. His presence soon becomes quite useful after a dead body turns up and the death is ruled a murder.

Everyone is a suspect in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and nothing is as it seems. Viewers can catch the film on Netflix to try their own hand at solving the mystery.