The Rock’s daughter, WWE’s Ava Raine, celebrates birthday with fun bikini snap

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been away from the WWE wrestling ring for years, but his family is looking to keep the tradition of superstars going strong.

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, is currently working her way up the rankings within WWE as Ava Raine, and on Saturday, she was celebrating her birthday.

A friend of Simone’s shared a fun birthday snap on Instagram with a message for her good pal Ava Raine, who reshared the b-day shoutout on her IG Story.

In the beach throwback photo, Simone poses in a sports-themed dark bikini with white bands and straps. Her friend rocks a pair of open jean shorts with a bikini top featuring a green and black design as she keeps an arm on Simone’s shoulder and the other raised joyously.

She also wears some dark shades, which she keeps several fingers on as she smiles with her friend for the cool photo.

“Happy Birthday to Me Mate,” she wrote on the slide with a heart-eyes emoji and a tag for Ava Raine, adding at the pic’s bottom, “I miss being nosey w u my shenanigan sister. I LUHV YOU.”

WWE NXT star also shared birthday greeting

Along with the photo that Ava Raine showed off above, her WWE friend “The Pitbull” Ivy Nile, real name Emily Andzulis, also shared a recent photo of herself with The Rock’s daughter.

“Happy happy birthday @avarainewwe,” she wrote on her IG Story with three purple hearts and a photo featuring Ivy clutching Ava and hugging her with both women smiling.

Ivy made her WWE NXT debut last September, as she was introduced as part of the Diamond Mine alliance. Along with that, she holds the distinction of the first female winner of NBC’s Titan Games.

Simone Johnson is WWE’s Ava Raine

As of Sunday, The Rock’s daughter was celebrating her milestone birthday, officially turning 21 years old. She’s one of several of Dwayne Johnson’s daughters and was born on August 14, 2001.

She officially revealed in February 2020 that she’d signed up to compete in World Wrestling Entertainment, following in her famous father’s footsteps. The Rock only worked for WWE during his wrestling career.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this,” Simone wrote in her IG post’s caption about venturing into professional wrestling with WWE.

Ava is billed at 5-foot-10, which makes her taller than most women in the various WWE divisions. However, she’s as tall as another legend’s daughter who has successfully made a name for herself in WWE, Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Ava made her big debut in the ring during one of WWE NXT’s shows last month, as she cut a promo calling out babyfaces Wendy Choo and Cora Jade. That made it seem like The Rock’s daughter was starting things off as a heel.

However, Cora Jade turned heel in the past several weeks when she shockingly attacked her tag team partner at the time, Roxanne Perez, during a huge match against Mandy Rose.

Cora followed that up by throwing her championship into the trash, ultimately vacating the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship she won with Perez. From there, a feud began between the former friends and tag champs.

That said, Wendy Choo has continued to appear in a babyface role while on WWE NXT, which could mean Ava Raine will battle her at some point.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, will make her wrestling debut or who she might feud with, but many fans are anticipating that moment.