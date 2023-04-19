The real reason for Frank Ocean’s underwhelming Coachella performance

Frank Ocean had a controversial return to the stage at Coachella with a performance that left many fans and critics divided. The general consensus did lean toward his routine being underwhelming.

But it seems the singer’s Coachella performance had to be adjusted last minute after the singer injured his ankle during rehearsals.

According to reports, Ocean’s highly anticipated headlining set on Sunday night was delayed by an hour, and his performance was consequently cut short.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the reclusive singer suffered an ankle injury while preparing for the festival and that “production was adjusted according to doctors’ advice.”

In what was meant to be a comeback performance, the 35-year-old singer left some fans underwhelmed.

His appearance was one of the most highly anticipated headliners at Coachella, with rumors floating that Ocean may debut new music or reunite with fellow Odd Future member Tyler, the Creator.

Ocean spent most of the set behind a giant video screen and occasionally appeared behind to address the crowd. Ocean spoke about his brother’s death at the event and how it affected him.

Ocean’s brother Ryan Moore, also known as Ryan Breaux, was killed in a car crash in August 2020 at just 18 years old.

The FULL story behind Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella set… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MmmBz7CeSi — RapTV (@Rap) April 18, 2023

Ocean has not performed live in about six years, and last appeared at Coachella in 2012.

Justin Bieber defended Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance

Justin Bieber, who was in attendance with his wife Hailey, gushed about Frank Ocean’s performance on social media despite the backlash.

The Canadian singer shared a photo from Ocean’s set and praised his artistry and performance in the caption.

“I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved, Bieber wrote, continuing:

“It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Ocean was supposed to appear at Coachella in 2020 alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine. However, it was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Frank Ocean released his most recent album, Blonde, on August 20, 2016. To promote the album, he released a visual album, Endless, the day before.

Justin Bieber accused of sleeping during Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance

A Coachella attendee captured a video of Bieber, who appeared to have fallen asleep during Ocean’s Coachella performance.

The Yummy singer can be seen standing and seemingly having his eyes closed.

“not justin bieber asleep @ the frank set 😭😭😭😭,” TikToker pineappleonpisa wrote on the viral clip.

It is unclear from the short clip if Bieber was indeed sleeping or taking in the music as Ocean sang away.