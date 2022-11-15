The Queen’s surprising request and ‘insecurity’ when it came to having her photo taken revealed 

The Queen was said to “not like” a part of her body and didn’t want to show it on camera, says royal photographer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

An icon to millions around the world, the late Queen was easily one of the most photographed people in the world.

However, there was one part of her body that Her Majesty reportedly “hated” having captured on camera.

Celebrity and royal photographer Rankin, who was invited to take the Queen’s picture for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, has spoken out about his encounter with the iconic royal.

Throughout the course of her 70-year-reign, the Queen was certainly used to having her photo taken, but Rankin has now revealed the late monarch’s insecurity.

The 56-year-old photographer, who has snapped celebs such as Kate Moss, Madonna, and David Bowie, spoke on the Tea with Twiggy podcast and revealed a surprising personal admission from the monarch herself.

Rankin shared, via The Independent, how when Elizabeth entered the room “this wave of empowerment washes over you.”

The Queen’s ‘insecurity’ that she didn’t like

He added that The Queen, who was 96 when she died peacefully of old age on September 8, was “just so so funny from the minute she walked in.”

He then told his legendary subject that he really wanted to photograph her holding a sword, to which she responded quickly, “I don’t like my hands.”

“I’m probably not supposed to say that [she disliked her hands], but what I loved about her is she’s so smart and everything in response that she was saying had this amazing twist to it.”

Rankin, whose real name is John Rankin Waddell, said his brief time with the royal was “really, really brilliant.”

He was one of 10 photographers who were invited to take the Queen’s picture for the jubilee that year.

Rankin’s portrait was one of The Queen’s favorite’s

Rankin further revealed that his photograph of Her Majesty was actually one of her “favorites” and insisted he had proof.

He said that he got a “really amazing note” from the curator who said his photograph of her is one of their favorites.

Rankin added, “I think that means the Palace’s favorite – because she’s really laughing in my picture.”

His picture shows the Queen wearing bright pink lipstick in front of a Union Jack.

Rankin also further revealed that prior to the shoot, he had seen the Queen laughing and joking with a footman – this was something he said he wanted to capture:

“They were both laughing, just cracking up, and I was like, ‘That’s what I want.’ So that was in my head the whole time,” Rankin said.