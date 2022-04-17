The Queen will not attend Easter Sunday church service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has experienced numerous health issues recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

The British head of state has been experiencing mobility issues and has dealt with numerous health issues recently.

The Queen, who turns 96 next week, was replaced by Prince Charles at the annual Royal Maundy Service – she hasn’t missed the service in over 50 years.

The monarch recently battled COVID-19 and reportedly experienced mild cold symptoms. However, she called it a very frightening experience.

Why is The Queen missing the Easter Sunday service?

The monarch will skip the congregation at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, but the reason for the cancellation has not been revealed by Buckingham Palace.

Other royal family members will be at the service on Sunday morning, and the Queen will be in her residence at the castle where she now resides.

“The Queen, who is a devout Christian and the head of the Church of England, attends services regularly and, if she can’t go in person, has been able to worship online,” a source said to PEOPLE magazine.

Queen Elizabeth’s last public appearance was her late husband Prince Phillip’s memorial service on March 29.

She has continued her royal duties with virtual audiences with diplomats and virtually attended the official opening of the Royal London Hospital’s Queen Elizabeth Unit.

She spoke with the staff and some patients at the facility. During the conversation, her Majesty appeared to be in good spirits and spoke to a former COVID-19 patient about her experience with the virus.

“It does leave one feeling very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic,” she said after asking the patient about his wellbeing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to Windsor Castle to visit the Queen before heading to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

While the Duke of Sussex has returned to his homeland several times since relocating to the United States – it is the first time he has visited with Megan since 2020.

Sussex office confirmed the couple spent time with the Queen on Thursday.

Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the UK.

Due to the ruling, Harry has not been able to bring his son Archie and daughter Lilibet to visit the UK and doesn’t feel safe without security, according to his lawyer.