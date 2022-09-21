The Princess of Wales was the epitome of dignity at the Queen’s funeral

Kate Middleton has shown grace and dignity throughout the mourning period for the Queen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Middleton was the perfect example of dignity this week as she showed true grit in the face of one of the hardest days the royal family has ever seen.

Not only did the Princess of Wales look absolutely stunning, but she retained the quintessential British stiff upper lip, comforted her children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and said goodbye to the royal family’s beloved matriarch without even the slightest slip-up.

Taking on such a big job in front of an estimated 4 billion viewers is not for the faint of heart, yet she took it on and didn’t put a high-heeled toe out of line.

As her husband, Prince William, walked behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, Kate took a car along with Camila, the Queen Consort, and her children.

The family gathered at the entrance, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind them and King Charles III and his siblings in front, to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as it was brought to the front of the Abbey.

There was tense body language between William and Kate, and Meghan and Harry, as the foursome did not speak much despite standing next to each other. However, Kate retained her composure as she sat in the front row with her family, and the Sussexes sat in the second row behind the King.

Kate Middleton showed dignity as she walked with her children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton supports Prince William throughout the mourning period

Throughout the mourning period for the Queen, Kate has been a huge support to Prince William. The pair even stepped out for a shock walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in front of Windsor Castle in an effort to show the world they were united in grief.

Despite Meghan claiming during her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview that Kate had made her cry during wedding preparations, the Princess of Wales put on a show of unity.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress and the Queen’s pearls

According to What Kate Wore, the Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress in black after wearing the same one in ivory to the G7 reception in June and for the Trooping the Colour Parade during the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

She paired the dress with black tights, black heels, and a large hat that featured a black net in front of her face. Her jewelry was the real star, with a four-strand pearl and diamond necklace as well as pearl drop earrings gifted to her from the Queen and worn to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

Kate Middleton showed dignity on a tough day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

She also honored her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing a pearl bracelet that was once owned by her.

Behind the hat, Kate’s makeup was visible, and she looked simply stunning with a slight cat-eye, thick eyebrows, and natural, pink lips.