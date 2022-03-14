The new Catwoman: 5 things to know about Zoe Kravitz

Five things to know about the new Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Zoe Kravitz is gaining popularity as the new Catwoman. But, before her big role in The Batman, she had parts in Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, and Divergent.

There’s a lot about Zoe that may surprise you. Keep reading for five things to know about the actress.

Zoe Kravitz is in a band

Acting isn’t the only talent that Zoe has. She can also sing!

Zoe is the lead singer for the R&B and electropop band, Lolawolf.

Other band members include keyboardist James Levy and drummer Jimmy Giannopoulos.

The band first began in 2013 and has released two full-length albums: Calm Down in 2014 and Tenderness in 2020.

The music video for their single B**** featured an appearance from Miley Cyrus.

Zoe Kravitz is Jason Mamoa’s stepdaughter

Zoe is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After her parents split, Lisa married Jason Mamoa in 2017. That would make him Zoe’s stepfather.

Unfortunately, Lisa and Jason have recently called it quits.

Even though they’ve split, Jason still shows his support for Zoe.

He recently re-shared an Instagram post of The Batman poster and captioned it: “so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo.”

Zoe Kravitz has a love for tattoos

Zoe has over 50 tattoos.

In an interview with InStyle, Zoe said, “I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed.”

Although she’s had some removed, Zoe is intent on getting more.

“But I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop,” she said, adding, “It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them.”

Zoe Kravitz is also a model

Zoe and her mother appeared in an ad for Calvin Klein’s 2016 watches and jewelry campaign.

Zoe has also modeled for Balenciaga’s spring-summer 2016 campaign.

Zoe Kravitz was turned down for a role in The Dark Knight Rises

Zoe recently opened up to The Guardian about some challenges she’s faced in her acting career.

She shared that she was turned down for an audition for a small role in The Dark Knight Rises because she was too “urban.”

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director’s assistant. … Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” said Zoe to The Guardian.