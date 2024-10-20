The Menendez brothers’ wives: Everything we know about Erik and Lyle’s marriage

Despite being incarcerated for life, Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, have maintained committed relationships.

Both brothers found love while serving their sentences, and their marriages have sparked public curiosity, given the restrictions they face behind bars.

The Menendez brothers returned to the spotlight with the Ryan Murphy Netflix series.

Monsters: Erik and Lyle Menendez held the top of Netflix rankings for several weeks.

Erik’s criticism of the series received a response from Murphy, who blasted the brothers for playing the victim.

Their wives have also made public statements on their behalf on social media.

Lyle Menendez’s marriage to Rebecca Sneed

Lyle Menendez, now 56, first married in 1996 while in prison, though his initial marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

His second marriage to journalist Rebecca Sneed began in 2003. The two had known each other for about a decade before marrying at Mule Creek State Prison.

Rebecca reportedly started corresponding with Lyle while he was incarcerated, and their relationship developed over time through letters and eventual in-person visits.

Despite the obvious challenges, Lyle has described his marriage as steady and supportive. In interviews, he emphasized that their conversations are more intimate than typical marriages since they are free from distractions.

The couple remains connected through regular visits and phone calls, with Lyle expressing gratitude for the stability Rebecca brings to his life in prison.

Erik Menendez’s marriage to Tammi Saccoman

Erik Menendez, now 53, married his wife, Tammi Saccoman, in 1999. Their relationship began when Tammi reached out to Erik after watching his trial unfold on television.

At the time, Tammi was married, but after experiencing personal turmoil, including the tragic death of her husband, she continued corresponding with Erik, and their bond deepened.

In a 2005 interview, Tammi spoke about the struggles of maintaining a relationship under such difficult circumstances. She wrote a book titled They Said We’d Never Make It: My Life With Erik Menendez, detailing their unique love story and the challenges they face, including the absence of conjugal visits for life-sentenced prisoners.

The couple celebrated their wedding with a modest ceremony inside Folsom State Prison, where a Twinkie served as their wedding cake.

Despite the odds, Tammi has remained a loyal advocate for Erik’s innocence, frequently sharing updates about his case and expressing gratitude for the support they’ve received.

She has also spoken openly about the emotional toll of being married to someone in prison but continues to stand by Erik, emphasizing the strength of their relationship.

Both marriages highlight the complexity of love and commitment under extraordinary circumstances, offering a glimpse into the private lives of two men whose case has captured public attention for decades.

While neither Lyle nor Erik can expect conjugal visits due to their life sentences, their wives have remained steadfast partners, standing by them as their case continues to be revisited in the media and the courts.