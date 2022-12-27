The internet may love negroni sbagliato but House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke certainly doesn’t

House of the Dragon star, Olivia Cooke, does not like negroni sbagliato. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

When House of the Dragon premiered earlier in the year, Alicent Hightower was introduced as a young maiden who was heavily influenced by her father.

Originally portrayed by Emily Carey, in Episode 6, the character was aged up and Olivia Cooke stepped into the role.

Around the same time, an interview between herself and fellow cast member Emma D’Arcy (who portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen), went viral on TikTok. While the pair have turned into bitter enemies in the TV series, in real life, they are great friends.

The clip featured the pair asking each other questions, one of them being Olivia asking Emma what her drink of choice was.

“A negroni sbagliato,” Emma replies. “With prosecco in it.”

And so, a viral sensation was born with social media users not only sharing the clip but stitching it as well as changing it in many varied and funny ways.

What is a negroni sbagliato?

Many people hadn’t heard about this mixed drink until the viral clip was shared.

So, as pointed out by Digital spy, a negroni sbagliato is a variation on a negroni, which is a mixture of Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. However, the negroni sbagliato substitutes the gin with prosecco.

There has been some discussion since the clip dropped regarding exactly what Emma was drinking. Some suggested she was asking for a double dose of prosecco, but Emma has since cleared everything up.

“I just want to clarify one thing, right?” Emma recently told The Face.

“Because this is so embarrassing. I know that [Olivia Cooke] knows what a negroni is because we drink them together a lot. But when I said ​’sbagliato’, just to mix it up, I could see from her face she didn’t know what the difference was. So I said ​’with Prosecco in it.'”

“So I’m just clearing that up for the record: I don’t need a double order of Prosecco in my negroni sbagliato,” the celebrity added.

Olivia Cooke admits she doesn’t like negroni sbagliato

While Olivia initially states she would have picked the same favorite drink as Emma, it became apparent in the clip that she hadn’t heard of Emma’s twist and, therefore, hadn’t actually tried it.

Now, the House of the Dragon actor admits she actually doesn’t like the prosecco version.

“Emma [D’Arcy] made me one not so long ago and I didn’t like it,” Olivia told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’d prefer a normal negroni.”

And she’s not the only celebrity that doesn’t like negroni sbagliato.

Laura Dern recently shared a clip of herself trying the drink after being offered it by Reese Witherspoon.

“That’s disgusting,” Laura declared after trying it, and Reese agreed with her.

“It is kind of gross,” Reese said.

HBO has not yet set a release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.