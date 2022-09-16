The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden is gorgeous in strapless lacy top

The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden was gorgeous in a strapless lacy top. Pic credit: @darcycarden/Instagram

The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden was gorgeous in a strapless lacy top and black blazer for “pre Emmy’s party fun.” D’Arcy has also acted in the HBO series Barry and the Prime series A League Of Their Own.

The tight-fitting strapless top had black lace and stripes covering a nude-colored fabric. It was tucked into the actress’ pants but still showed off her amazing figure and curves.

The striking outfit included hip-hugging black suit pants that flared out stylishly at the ankles and a black blazer that gave the look an extra edge. D’Arcy looked chic with a hand tucked into her pocket and the blazer thrown over her shoulder.

D’Arcy wore her hair down and parted to the extreme on one side, which amplified her volume on the other. Her makeup was classic and included hot pink lipstick to give her look a fun pop of color.

The 42-year-old actress completed her outfit with pointed black stiletto heels that further elongated her already-long legs.

D’Arcy posted the series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “some pre Emmy’s party fun” and gave recognition to her hair stylist, makeup artist, and more. The post received over 90,000 likes.

D’Arcy Carden celebrates acting success

The talented actress starred as Greta Gill in the drama and comedy series A League of Their Own. All 8 episodes of the season were released in August 2022 to watch on Amazon Prime, and the actress posted on Instagram to celebrate a month of the show being released.

D’Arcy captioned her post, “happy one month of A League Of Their Own. we feel the love, thank you so so so much. to celebrate, here are a bunch of fricken videos!”

The series of videos included behind-the-scenes moments with other members from the cast and crew, and the post has received over 56,000 likes.

D’Arcy Carden was on the cover of a magazine

In addition to acting, D’Arcy has spent some time modeling. She was on the cover of The Bare Magazine for the edition in September 2022.

D’Arcy posted a photo of the magazine cover to Instagram with the caption, “thank you @tina_turnbow & @curethrift for spending the day with me & letting me play dress up.”

The actress also gave credit for her hair, makeup, clothes, and the photographer.