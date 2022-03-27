The Game reignites feud with 50 Cent, shares DM from his girlfriend

Compton rapper The Game was a member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit in the early 2000s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Admedia

50 Cent and The Game have had a long-standing feud but made peace — now they are at it again.

The Game was credited as breathing life to West Coast hip hop in the early 2000s, and he was placed into G-Unit by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Soon after, he began feuding with 50 Cent and left Dre’s imprint Aftermath Records, and signed with Geffen.

The Game and 50 Cent reconciled and re-engaged their feud over the years for various reasons. However, the former collaborators appeared to make peace in 2016 after they were spotted together in the King of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles.

50 Cent mocks The Game for an encounter with Jimmy Iovine

On Friday, 50 Cent shared a clip of The Game at an NBA game where Jimmy Iovine seemingly snubbed him.

The video, which was at a Los Angeles Lakers game, shows Iovine walking past The Game without acknowledging him.

“LOL! The Man didn’t even look at him,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “Get this guy out of here, 50 wrote the records. LMFAO.”

The Game was quick to fire back, responding in the comment section.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“N***a, I ain’t even see Mr. Burns,” he wrote, regarding Iovine. “If you wrote my records … write you one today and put it out ni**a! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tank tops … you a actor, n that’s why you ran to tv give us season 2 of the Tommy bulls*it & leave this rap s**t to n***as who can spell correctly and actually got bars, goofy ni**a!”

The Game fat shames 50 Cent, shares DM from his girlfriend Cuban Link

The Game continued to roast 50 Cent on his Instagram page and exposed an old direct message from his current girlfriend, Cuban Link.

He challenges the In Da Club rapper to a Versus battle and references his appearance at the Superbowl half-time show.

“Hit [Swizz Beatz] and [Timbaland] ASAP & stop runnin from this Verzuz,” Game wrote on Instagram. “Oh, and tell ya girl stay out my DM’s … if she don’t want her man over weight, fat as fu*k hanging upside down like a rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl… come to @thenuminati.”

The Compton rapper admits to being a fan of 50 Cent’s hit series Power in the hashtag.

50 Cent’s girlfriend Jamirah Haines, better known as Cuban Link, clarified that the DM’s were from 2015.

Last year, The Game confirmed that he has come out of retirement from rap and recently released a record with Kanye West for his upcoming album.