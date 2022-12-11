The Challenge’s Jemmye Carroll blasts ‘fraud’ Ride or Dies team and ‘most irrelevant’ cast member ever

Jemmye Carroll shared her thoughts about each of the Ride or Dies teams. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season involved a format where pairs arrived to the season, sharing a strong bond between them.

They included veteran and rookie cast members such as husband and wife Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas, brother and sister Kaycee and Kenny Clark, or friends Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez.

While some of the teams seem like pairs with legitimate bonds, fans and even former cast members of MTV’s show have questioned how legit some of the pairings are.

That includes Challenge OG Jemmye Carroll, who has most recently appeared in the spinoff show, The Challenge: All Stars 3.

Jemmye recently took to Twitter, where she unleashed her unfiltered thoughts about each of the Ride or Dies teams.

In typical Jemmye fashion, she didn’t hold back and seemingly called out several pairs and cast members for their involvement in the season.

Jemmye Caroll reacts to Ride or Dies teams

MTV’s Ride or Dies just hit its midway point of the season, and Jemmye has been observing the show from afar. On Twitter, she shared a thread with her thoughts about each of the Ride or Dies pairs.

She seemed in favor of the rookie pair of Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez, as well as Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, as she listed them as her top two remaining teams.

Jem called Amber and Chauncey the “most LEGITIMATE duo left” and a “real a** couple,” saying they were a “solid casting decision.” She also praised Horacio and Olivia as “rookies of the year” but said Olivia needs to improve on her taste in men before her next season.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

Jemmye’s reactions to a few other teams or cast members weren’t as kind, though. In particular, she said that the duo of Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira was unbelievable, giving her thoughts in a curse-filled tweet.

She indicated that production and the duo “are NEVER seeing heaven for faking this s**t,” adding that the “audacity of everybody involved to try to sell this f****n fraud s**t to us as viewers is truly embarrassing.”

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

In another tweet from her thread, Jemmye suggested that Kaycee’s brother Kenny “might be setting a record for the most irrelevant person to ever be cast on the challenge.”

She suggested that a better pair might have been having Nany and Kaycee as teammates which would have given Kaycee an opportunity for a story.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

Jemmye’s Twitter thread included many more thoughts as she ran down the entire cast, with comments about Nelson Thomas, Johnny Bananas, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and the duo of Tori Deal with Devin Walker.

Jemmye would team with Challenge OG

Since Jemmye was reacting to all the Ride or Dies teams, the question came up about who she’d choose as her partner for The Challenge season on MTV.

Based on her tweet, Jemmye’s pick is her All Stars castmate Yes Duffy, whom she appeared with in Seasons 1 and 3 of the Paramount Plus spinoff.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

Yes won the spinoff’s first season and returned for Season 3, where he was eliminated by rival Wes Bergmann ahead of the final. It seems like a smart pick for Jemmye based on their friendship, along with Yes’ ability to strategize and compete in The Challenge.

MTV’s Ride or Dies opened with everyone teaming up with their partners, but a midseason twist changed the game, putting friends, family members, and lovers against one another in the episodes.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.