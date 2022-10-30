Susie Evans shows off her figure in a tight-fitting skirt. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans was gorgeous in a tight-fitting skirt by the water.

The long form-fitting skirt was cream-colored and reached just past her knees with a side slit that went to her upper thigh and showed off more of Susie’s toned legs. She paired the skirt with a nicely fitted black long-sleeved shirt that tucked in.

The Season 26 winner of The Bachelor wore her brown hair back and parted in the middle with a few strands whisking free in the front. Her makeup was lovely, with soft liner, defined brows, and pink lips.

Susie accessorized with shiny gold hoop earrings and a gold ring. Her nails were manicured with subtle color, giving her outfit a put-together appearance.

Susie, who won Miss Virginia USA in 2020 posed at a lovely marsh that featured a soft-colored sky and waters. Her overall look was one of elegance, beauty, and incredibly good taste.

Susie posted the series of photos to Instagram on Thursday with a caption that went into detail about a book she’s in the process of reading that has promoted her own self-love and confidence.

Susie Evans enjoys magical moments as a wedding videographer

The American television personality is also a successful wedding videographer and loves to appreciate the moments of this passion. Susie posted a video of Monarch butterflies enjoying a beautiful wedding bouquet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Susie explained in her caption that when the happy couple was officially announced as husband and wife, there was a surprise butterfly release, which had the attendees lighting up with joy.

The video is wonderfully shot, and it’s clear that Susie is a very talented videographer, and her passions have paid off.

Susie Evans travels to model for a swimwear line

Susie loves her job as a wedding videographer, but has also ventured into modeling. She traveled to Bali to model for a swimwear line, and looked beautiful doing so.

The new model posted a photo in a one piece white swimsuit that brought out her amazing complexion and skin. She wore her blonde highlighted hair down and accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.

The star posed sitting on her knees, with one hand touching the side of her head, and the other resting on one of her knees.

Susie included in her caption, “I still can’t believe we went to Bali with @jointhecommittee.”

The post earned over 11,000 likes and over 70 comments.