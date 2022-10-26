Kaitlyn Bristowe formerly starred and cohosted The Bachelorette series. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe busted a move and showed off her toned abs in a recent video.

The Bachelorette star has been dealing with the stress of wedding planning after getting engaged to Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick.

While wedding planning can be overwhelming, it seems Kaitlyn has remained in good spirits as she shares fun and fashionable videos.

Kaitlyn’s latest video saw her looking lux and lax in a robe and towel.

She then sparkled in a white glam ensemble.

Kaitlyn poked fun at her chest size in the video’s caption, proving she has no problem teasing herself.

Kaitlyn Bristowe dances in white

Kaitlyn took to TikTok to share her transition video.

The video began with Kaitlyn showing off her legs and fresh face in a silky black robe and a white towel that covered her hair. Her green manicure was also visible in the video.

Kaitlyn mouthed audio to a popular Miranda Cosgrove clip that cuts to an iconic Britney Spears line.

The video then transitions with Kaitlyn going from her dark robe to a glittering crop top with thin straps and a pair of white pants.

Kaitlyn’s makeup included bronzer, blush, and a full brow, and she wore her hair in a curled ponytail.

The Bachelor Nation star placed her hands in her pockets and began to dance, with the moves getting progressively more pronounced.

She captioned the post, “Kaitlyn No Breastowes. Where my IBTC at?”

Kaitlyn’s no stranger to sharing dance videos with her 570k TikTok followers, as she recently shared a video of her doing a “no pants dance” a few days ago.

Kaitlyn Bristowe celebrates fiance Jason Tartick’s birthday

Jason Tartick celebrated an October birthday recently, and fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe was by his side for the birthday festivities.

The pair were in Vegas and had an eventful time.

Kaitlyn also took to Instagram to share a sweet caption and a series of photos with Jason in honor of his birthday.

Kaitlyn’s post opened with her and Jason posing arm and arm inside a purple-lit venue.

Other photos included Kaitlyn smiling with Jason in a black dress and heels, planting a kiss on Jason in a metallic silver bikini, and shots of Jason with food, their dog, and a martini.

The final photo in the post featured Jason and Kaitlyn making silly faces in formal attire.

Kaitlyn captioned the post, “Jason appreciation dump. Happy Birthday J! I don’t love Vegas but I love you. Such a fun weekend. Everyone wish him a happy birthday!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.