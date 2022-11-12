Rachel Recchia looked stunning in her outfit of the night. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia looked stunning yet casual as she showed off her latest outfit to her fans.

The 26-year-old TV personality snapped a mirror selfie to capture her outfit of the night. The outfit looked casual and comfortable but still very stylish on Recchia.

It consisted of a patterned, sleeveless bodysuit with a cut in the back. She paired the black and white top with black boot-cut dress pants.

She secured her black slacks in place with a thin black belt. Meanwhile, she matched the white tones in her shirt with a pair of white sneakers.

Recchia snapped the photo while posing sideways, with her head turned over her shoulder to look at her phone.

Her phone case was also black, matching the color of her outfit. Besides her phone and a single ring on one finger, she went accessory-less for the night.

Rachel Recchia stunned for outfit check

Recchia’s outfit looked stylish and stunning on her. The form-fitting top highlighted her fit figure and her black pants matched it nicely.

Meanwhile, she also showed off her gorgeous long hair. She wore her dirty blonde locks loose, and they almost reached her waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

It isn’t uncommon for Recchia to share her outfits on social media. She likes sharing her “ootn” or “outfit of the night” with her fans via her Instagram Stories.

However, she also occasionally posts more professional photoshoots. That’s been especially true since she’s racked up a large following of 549,000 followers on Instagram due to her appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Her sense of style and gorgeous photos show a knack for modeling. However, before The Bachelor, she didn’t work as a model but as a flight instructor.

Regardless if she’s taking off for a flight or showing off her outfit of the night, she never fails to look gorgeous.

Recchia shared her beauty regime

For fans who are interested in how a star on The Bachelorette does her makeup, Recchia shared a makeup tutorial video.

She went bare-faced for the video and started from the beginning for her fans. To begin with, she laminated her eyebrows using a spoolie and regular hair gel.

Next, Recchia used Elf face primer and face putty. The application of foundation followed this. She uses NARS Sheer Glow, which she described as her “ride or die.”

She then applied her contour and concealer, going heavy on the concealer because she’s a “full-concealer kind of gal.” She then applied Rare Beauty’s liquid blush to her cheeks.

She set her face makeup with Kosas Feathery Cloud Set, which includes a smoothing powder. She then returned to her eyebrows and filled them out with an NYX brow pencil and brow tinter.