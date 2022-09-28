The Bachelorette star Michelle Young shows off amazing legs in thigh-skimming minidress

Michelle Young showed off her legs in an amazing minidress. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young stunned on the red carpet during a recent appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

She wore a strapless minidress, nude in color with a black mesh overlay providing an interesting texture to the fabric.

The dress featured an asymmetrical hem making the dress much shorter on one side than the other.

The material was tight fitting to Michelle’s body, showcasing her fabulous figure and gorgeous long legs.

The television star accessorized with dangling silver earrings in geometric shapes and a tiny black clutch bag.

Posing with her back to the camera, we could admire her beautiful black tresses, which were styled in a loose glossy wave and swept back into a high ponytail.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

She opted for a natural makeup look, and she finished the look off with some strappy black heels and a delicate anklet.

Michelle was previously on Season 25 of the hit show The Bachelor, where she was in the running to win Matt James’ heart.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Eventually finishing as runner-up, she pleased fans when she signed up to star in the next Bachelorette, where she found love on the show with winner Nayte Olukoya.

The couple has since broken up, but Michelle seems to have moved on.

Michelle Young rocks iHeartRadio in a variety of outfits

The reality star took to Instagram to post a video montage of her time at the iHeart Radio event, wearing various looks.

In the short clip, she can be seen giving interviews on the red carpet and taking time out to enjoy the music with friends.

In addition to the nude minidress, she is captured in a royal blue bodycon dress with a plunging front and one-shoulder style straps.

She is spotted in a white corset-style crop top in a more casual outfit paired with some white cargo pants and white sneakers.

Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young get fans buzzing with ominous video

Michelle spent the weekend in Vegas at the iHeart Radio Festival with her friend and fellow Bachelorette star, Rachel Recchia.

The pair starred in separate seasons of the show, but that hasn’t stopped them from forming a tight friendship.

They spent the weekend having fun and filming TikTok videos together, most of which were light-hearted, but one video had viewers questioning if there was more to the story.

In the video, they lip-synced to a clip from Wendy Williams. Michelle mouthed twice, “Is there a chance?”

Rachel then mouthed, “Don’t ask. No. Girl, don’t ask. No. I know what you’re saying.”

The caption didn’t give any clues to what exactly she and Michelle were referring to, as she simply wrote, “caption this.”