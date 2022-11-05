The Bachelorette Rachel Recchia stuns in fitted orange dress

Rachel Recchia stunned in fall colors as she donned a stunning strapless dress. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia was the prettiest pumpkin in the patch as she posed in an orange gown to embrace the fall season.

The reality star recently starred in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, splitting her time as the lead with Gabby Windey.

During the finale, she accepted a proposal from contestant Tino Franco after the pair struck up a romance on the show.

It wasn’t to be for the loved-up couple, as they soon split after leaving the Bachelorette mansion, rendering Rachel a single gal once more.

However, the 26-year-old didn’t appear too heartbroken in her latest social media share, as she posed in a bright orange dress.

In the snap, Rachel’s curves were the center of attention as the gown hugged her incredible figure tightly.

The patent material shone in the light, and Rachel’s sculpted shoulders looked fantastic as she showed them off in the strapless number.

Her long tresses were highlighted and curled to perfection, and she rocked glam smoky eye makeup to give the look an extra wow.

She chose golden accessories to add the finishing touches, wearing a delicate bracelet around her wrist while several rings adorned her fingers.

Rachel was a woman of few words in the caption, opting to use only a pumpkin emoji to post with the image.

Pumpkin was clearly everyone’s favorite flavor, as the post was insanely popular, receiving over 59k likes in less than 24 hours.

Rachel Recchia stuns in flowy gown with Gabby Windey

Reality star Rachel recently reflected on her time on The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and their friendship, as she shared an exclusive photo from a People interview.

She wrote on Instagram, “Although this journey did not unfold how I expected, I am forever blessed and thankful it lead me to this beautiful friendship with you 🤍.”

In the interview, Rachel spoke about how Gabby supported her through her heartbreak following her breakup with Franco. She said, “Gabby was able to help me through and get me in the right head space.” She added, “I am so thankful for her.”

Still speaking on her failed relationship, she said, “I know that this isn’t what I deserve. Even though it’s hard now, everything is going to lead me to the person I’m meant to be with.”

The newly bonded friends were pictured running barefoot through green grass as they held hands and smiled brightly.

Gabby wore a tiered floral gown, while Rachel wore a stunning sheer dress with opaque polka dots. The cream fabric fell off her shoulder and moved in the wind as they ran from the camera.

Rachel Recchia joins fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe for podcast

Rachel recently joined former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe for an episode of her Off The Vine Podcast.

Kaitlyn posted a teaser to her socials which began with Rachel saying, “I think this is the first podcast I’ve done on my alone.”

The clip plays tense music as Kaitlyn asks, “What’s happening? Is there Raven?” implying a romance between Rachel and runner-up Aven Jones.

A romance has been rumored to have started between the pair after they reunited on The Bachelorette After The Finale Rose Special and asked Rachel if she wanted to catch up.

During the full podcast episode, Rachel spoke on the rumor and the potential for a relationship saying, “With Aven, I just care about him so much. I genuinely want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is.”

She continued, “I just really want to see him thriving. So, what’s to come? I don’t know. I’m definitely open to seeing what happens, but it’s two people. We’ve been through so much.”

In the teaser clip shared with podcast fans, Kaitlyn continued to fire questions at Rachel, asking, “Have you talked to any of the other guys from your season?”

The following clip in the montage showed a shocked Kaitlyn exclaiming, “What!?,” as Rachel laughed.

The entire episode can be streamed, downloaded, and listened to on Apple, Audible, and Spotify.