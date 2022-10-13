The Bachelor alum Lauren Lane is glowing in just a white men’s shirt

Lauren Lane looks stunning in a white shirt as she poses for a mirror selfie while pregnant. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Lauren Lane looked gorgeous and glowing as she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 1.5 million followers.

The Bachelor winner wore an oversized white shirt by Storets as she posed with her baby bump.

She paired her shirt with some shearling sneakers as sunlight streamed through her windows, lighting her chic bedroom with a warm glow.

Judging by her surroundings, Lauren’s home looks just as chic as she does!

Lauren wore her mid-length blonde hair loose and straight, parted in the center, and appeared fresh-faced and smiling.

This month, she is due with her second child with her husband, country singer Chris Lane. The pair married in October 2019 and already share 1-year-old Dutton Walker.

Lauren Lane announces she is having another baby boy

Lauren often shares snippets of motherhood on her Instagram and has documented her second pregnancy with her followers. The pair announced last month that they are expecting another baby boy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the gender reveal post, “We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY 💙💙💙” with an image showing the couple smiling as they held Dutton in their arms.

Lauren looked stunning wearing a powder blue strappy dress with lace trim and a matching blue headband studded with pearls.

In an accompanying post featuring just her and Dutton, she wrote a heartfelt caption about her 1-year-old son, saying, “Without the all of the tears, the exhaustion, physical pain, fear and every other challenge that accompanies parenthood, I would not know this JOY! I love being your momma Dutty 💙”

Lauren Lane shares her pregnancy with her sister

It looks like Lauren Lane’s baby boy, due this month, will already be a big cousin at just a few months old!

Lauren shared a gorgeous snap on Instagram, posing with her sister Mollie Holland, who also just announced her pregnancy last month.

In the sweet photo, the gorgeous sisters smile while cradling their bumps and wearing almost matching off-the-shoulder gingham dresses with puffed sleeves—Lauren’s in blue and white and Mollie’s in beige.

Lauren captioned the photo, “Dresses very much unplanned. One pregnancy, also unplanned 😂 so happy we get to do this together and have little cousin besties the same age 🤍🙏”

It appears Mollie’s baby is due in March 2023.