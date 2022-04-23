Kourtney Kardashian, Elizabeth Hurley, and Nicole Scherzinger. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/GaryMitchell/Landmark-Media/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

With summer right around the corner, there are more celebrities throwing on tiny bikinis and posing for photos they share on Instagram for their fans.

The celebs are everyone from singers and actresses to models and reality TV stars. From the Kardashians to social media icons and 90 Day Fiance stars to Love Island USA Islanders, there are plenty of celebs showing off their bodies this month.

They shared photos from everywhere from a pool to a boat to Mexico.

They also heat up everyone’s Instagram scrolling, with photos that deserve a second look.

Here is a look at the 12 hottest celebrity bikini photos of April 2022.

Olivia Jade in a tiny black bikini

Olivia Jade spent 2021 trying to rehab her reputation after the College Admissions Scandal, and a successful stint on Dancing with the Star might have done that.

She is now working hard to reestablish herself as a beauty influencer and is posting lots of photos again on social media.

On April 17, 2022, Olivia Jade posted a photo of herself in a tiny black bikini, with the caption, “baking.”

That wasn’t it either, as she also had a photo of her sitting in a pool in a little red bikini on April 9.

it is clear that Oliva Jade has put the past behind her and is ready to enjoy the summer of 2022.

Elizabeth Hurley in a blue bikini with starfish

If anyone wants to see a lot of great bikini photos, Elizabeth Hurley is the person to follow.

Hurley is 56 years old, but she still knocks it out of the park with a great body that she loves to show off every chance she gets.

On April 11, Hurley posed in a little blue bikini while holding two starfish that she rescued from the beach to return to the sea.

If anyone proves every day that age is only a number, it is the always beautiful Elizabeth Hurley.

Carmen Electra in a neon bikini on her birthday

In what might be sobering for many people of a certain age, Carmen Electra just celebrated her 50th birthday.

The model honored her special day with a bikini pic for her legions of fans, proving that 50 isn’t that different than any age that came before.

She wore a neon tangerine bikini in an Instagram video saying “it’s almost that time again.”

Rita Ora poses in a little black bikini

Singer Rita Ora is celebrating the changing of the seasons and did so with a new bikini pic.

Rita wore a tiny black bikini showing off her natural glow, with one hand behind her head. She captioned the photo with “can’t wait for summer.”

However, that wasn’t all as she also had photos of her swimming underwater in a different one-piece suit.

Madison Pettis in a tiny bikini with some tall boots

Actress Madison Pettis confirmed she was attending Coachella in a way only she could – with a bikini photo on Instagram.

In the first photo, she stood on a terrace in a pastel purple bikini. She accentuated the bikini with some tall knee-high white boots.

She wrote, “eye candy. pre-festival pool party.”

There were a total of five photos, with her posing on a chair, standing in the grass, and modeling the bikini for all her fans to enjoy.

Fans loved it, awarding the photo with over 264,000 likes.

Kourtney Kardashian dons bikini amidst pregnancy rumors

Pregnancy rumors have followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a long time now.

One of the recent rumors is that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

Kourtney responded to the rumors with a new bikini photo. This saw her in a multi-colored bikini with a cross necklace on. It also featured a belly train.

The photos were not on her timeline but were part of her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “What 2add or subtract from your beauty routine,” as a question for fans.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Brittany Banks shares bikini pic with 90 Day Fiance fans

Brittany Banks from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 was in Tulum, Mexico, and shared a photo with her fans.

The bikini pic showed her standing by a plunge pool that was surrounded by stone. Brittany wore a leopard print bikini.

She held both hands behind her back and took a step up and out of the pool. She captioned the image, “tranquila.”

Gabby Allen shows off red bikini at Margaritaville

Gabby Allen won a lot of fans from her performance on MTV’s The Challenge, and she is rewarding them with lots of bikini photos on Instagram.

On April 18, Gabby shared a photo of herself standing in a red bikini, giving fans a good look at her from behind. There was also a second photo with her smiling from a side view.

In the caption, Gabby wrote, “Swipe for my two moods for the foreseeable: looking for rum punch vs after a rum punch.”

Jordyn Woods poses in a barely-there bikini

Influencer and former friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods posted a new photo on Instagram that surely got her fans’ hearts beating a little faster.

There were two new photos with Jordyn wearing a brightly colored bikini that she revealed was from Fashion Nova. She stood in front of some greenery and wrote, “heat wave.”

What was so hot about the bikini was that the top was barely able to hold her in, with her arms folded on each side of her chest to accentuate it in the first photo and her bending forward in the second photo.

Nicole Scherzinger walks the beach in a string bikini

The Masked Singer panelist Nicole Scherzinger also had a nice bikini photo she shared on April 4.

In the first photos, Nicole stood on the beach, her feet just in the water, with the shot from behind her as she wore a string bikini.

A second photo showed her with one leg in the air and arched back. The third showed “love peace happiness” spelled out on the beach.

“Have a cheeky week everyone!” Nicole wrote in the caption.

Chrissy Teigen shows off bikini body in Hawaii

Chrissy Teigen shared lots of photos from her trip to Hawaii with her husband John Legend and their children.

These photos included her in a pink bikini enjoying her time on a boat with John.

It is clear that Chrissy is enjoying her new sober life and is staying in great shape along her sobriety journey.

Shannon St. Clair posts bikini pic after leaving The Challenge

Shannon St. Clair was one of the Love Island USA cast members to compete on The Challenge, which will air this summer on CBS.

She disappeared from Instagram for almost a month thanks to the competition, and fans who don’t really follow what she is doing grew concerned.

However, once Shannon left The Challenge, she was back on Instagram and shared a brand-new bikini photo with her fans.

She wore a red bikini and a short skirt in the first photo, with the caption, “Hey… how y’all doing.” She also had a second with her lying down in the bikini and a third with her sticking out her tongue.