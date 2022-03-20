Kim Kardashian, Victoria Larson, and Cardi B all had great bikini photos in March 2022. Pic credit: @victorialarson/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Spring has finally arrived, and while there are still cold spots across the United States, lots of celebrities are sporting tiny bikinis and posing for some great photos.

This includes some of today’s top stars, like reality TV stalwarts Victoria Larson and rapper Cardi B.

It also includes some women who have defied the test of time, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar and second-generation star Kate Hudson.

These photos are taken on boats, beaches, and swimming pools.

They include singers, actors, and reality stars.

When these women post new bikini photos, everyone’s Instagram heats up.

Here is a look at the 10 hottest celebrity bikini photos of March 2022.

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann has taken bikini photos and turned them into an art form for her fans on Instagram.

Brielle is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s daughter, and she has made a huge name for herself on social media.

Anyone who follows Brielle on Instagram knows that a new bikini photo will always arrive. The 23-year-old has built up over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and it is almost as much for her bikini shots as it is her Don’t Be Tardy popularity.

In March 2022, the Brielle Biermann bikini photo includes the caption, “life’s better in a bikini.”

She wore a thong bikini in multi-colored horizontal stripes with Salty K tagged in her post.

Cardi B

Cardi B not only showed off an almost not-there bikini top in a March 2022 photo, but she also showed off her collection of back tattoos.

Cardi B, 29, had on a black bikini top, which contrasted well with the colorful tattoos on her back and side. For the bottoms, she wore grey and white marbled cargo pants with an elastic waistband

She also had on big white Christian Dior sunglasses, petite silver hoop earrings, and a matching chain bangle.

The tattoos, which she originally showed off in May 2020, included colorful flowers and butterflies trailing up her back from her thigh to her shoulder, and a peacock. The tattoos originally took 60 hours to complete.

She captioned the post, “Last night.”

Over one million people clicked like on the photos.

Kim Kardashian

Since leaving Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been getting back into the mood to show off her great style with a ton of different bikinis.

This month’s photos included a blue bikini, with Kim relaxing on a beach, the water coming to her feet.

This was as much an ad as a photo because it is for Kim’s Skims line, which debuted this week with 19 pieces of swimwear ranging from $36 to $108. Shoppers can mix and match the pieces to their own design.

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t one to be left behind. She posted a photo of her in an almost not there bikini bottom in the first photo on a March 11 bikini photo, which she followed up with her ready to get into the water with Travis Barker, but not before a big kiss.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is 42. She has had four kids. She still rocks an amazing look in a bikini photo.

In March 2022, Kate Hudson had several bikini photos showing off her slim and fit figure, thanks to her personal trainer of 23 years, Nicole Stuart.

In her photos, she showed off six bikinis and asked people to vote on their favorites. The red one with her daughter by her side seemed to get the most love, but they were all impressive bikini photos.

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson, 32, showed off a new tiny bikini photo on March 14.

The Pretty Little Liars star was wearing a black bikini with a see-through mesh top covering the upper half. She added a second photo with a black jacket and matching miniskirt over the bikini.

The bikini was very similar to one that she wore on her 32nd birthday back in December. It seems here like she was trying to accentuate it with the miniskirt and jacket.

Sharna Burgess

A pregnant body is a beautiful body, and Dancing with the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess proved that.

She took a photo of her sitting by the pool, dipping her toes in the water while looking at her baby bump.

She captioned the photo, “when the light hits him just right.”

Sharna also had a second photo of her in tears, which was the moment she learned she was pregnant and was crying happy tears.

Her baby is due on July 4.

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison posted a bikini photo in March 2022 that included a message about body positivity.

She wrote, “Bodies move, bodies can change, we all have angles we love and some we’re not so enamoured with.”

After showing off the amazing bikini photo of her in a tiny yellow bikini, the second was a video of her shaking her butt for the camera.

“My butt wiggles & jiggles, my thighs have cellulite & my tummy is really only flat if I sit JUST like this 😂 And all of that is ok.. because all of that is normal & healthy & perfectly fine.”

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara sent all her Instagram followers’ blood pressure through the roof with her latest bikini photo.

The Modern Family star posted the photo on her Instagram account to her 24.7 million followers.

She wore a black strappy bikini and had some classic hoop earrings to complete the look. She sat next to a water faucet and allowed the water to run over her hand.

This was a throwback photo, but Sofia hasn’t changed too much since the picture was taken, as it seems Father Time is ignoring her age.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is one of the best people to follow on Instagram. She has a great sense of humor and always delivers fun posts.

It is even better when you also follow her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., because they often seem to be intent on trolling each other as much as possible.

However, in March 2022, Gellar took the time to post a bikini photo for her fans. She didn’t show much, outside of a black two-piece bikini with big sunglasses, as she posed for the selfie.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress wrote, “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun.”

Victoria Larson

Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Larson is someone else who loves to show off her body in a bikini for her Instagram fans.

Her March 2022 bikini photos included an “Instagram VS reality” photo set.

In the “Instagram” portion, Victoris was by the water and kneeling down. She wore a tiny green bikini and a pair of sunglasses. She had hiked up the bikini bottoms and looked off to the side smiling.

In the second photo, she was laying in a lounge chair with her bikini completely covered by her dog, who was sitting happily in her lap. That was the “reality” photo.

Make sure you go back to check out our best bikini photos of January 2022 and best bikini photos of February 2022 if you missed them.