While many parts of the country are still seeing freezing temperatures and snow, there are still celebrities out there throwing on tiny bikinis and posing for some great photos.

From some of the world’s biggest stars, like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears or reality stars like Victoria Fuller and Jessica More, these stars love showing what they got.

The photos take place by pools, in their homes, or with the celebs enjoying the great outdoors.

The include singers, actors, and everyone in between.

They have heated up everyone’s Instagram accounts, and delivered photos that deserve a second look.

Here is a look at the 10 hottest celebrity bikini photos of February 2022.

Britney Spears

The #FreeBritney movement was a great success, and the beloved pop star was freed from her long conservatorship.

To celebrate, Britney has used her Instagram account to show fans what she has in several photos and videos, and in many forms of undress.

In February 2022, Britney shared a couple of great bikini photos, and this included a video of her on a beach in a little string bikini in a mustard yellow plaid print. The scenes of her walking on the beach were intercut with a tiger walking on the beach. Fans can see Britney walk and roll around in the sand in her little yellow bikini.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has never been afraid to show off her body and she rocked a little bikini this month to prove it once again.

This was a bikini photo to help promote her new song Do We Have a Problem.

Nicki sat on a pile of rocks and wore a hot pink bikini and a pink wig. She also added some anklets as an accessory.

She captions it, “#DoWeHaveAProblem!? out NOW. Bussin @ MIDNIGHT!!”

Bussin is her new collab with Lil Baby.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is spending most of her time lately hiding from her estranged husband Kanye West, who continues to harass her amid their divorce.

One thing that Kanye made Kim stop doing for a short time was posting photos of herself in tiny bikinis and lingerie.

With Kanye out of the picture, Kim is back to her fun exhibitionist self.

On Valentine’s Day, Kanye reportedly sent Kim a truck full of roses. She responded by not saying anything about it at all, and instead flaunted her body in a tiny black bikini while holding up a black heart with her new company SKIMS written on it.

Kim didn’t stop there either, as she posted photos of her taking a “nite swim,” once again wearing a tiny black bikini, and in the third photo, she might have had a message for someone.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek never seems to age. The 55-year-old bombshell is as beautiful and sexy now as she ever was and she has no problem still showing her body off.

However, this month, Salma offered fans something special on her Instagram account. She posted a flashback photo.

In the bikini photo, Salma was swimming in a pool in a turquoise-blue bikini.

Victoria Fuller

Bachelor star Victoria Fuller took to Instagram in February to do one of two things.

She showed off her body in a bikini, while also revealing that she will be in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search for this year.

“It’s been a dream of mine to enter into @si_swimsuit search, but had always made excuses as to why I wasn’t good enough. But I am enough and thank you SI for helping me get to this place of acceptance within myself,” she wrote.

“Being beautiful and sexy can be any color and any size, and I relate to the women in this magazine so much.”

Victoria wore a small brown bikini.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr posted a fun bikini photo in February.

In her photo, Miranda wore a white and orange stripe bikini and a large pair of sunglasses, as she leaped in the air toward her husband, Evan Spiegel.

She captioned the photo, “Forever jumping into your arms my Valentine.”

While the photo had no geotag, the two were celebrating Valentine’s Day on a beach, likely far away from the areas of the country still experiencing freezing rain and snow.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley is another celebrity who is aging slower than others, and she seems to love sharing bikini photos with her fans.

She posted a great bikini photo in January 2022, and she was back at it again in February.

This time, the 56-year-old beauty was wearing what looked like a white version of the same taupe-colored bikini she wore back in January, which are both from her own clothing collection.

She also wore a straw sunhat with a big smile and her eyes closed.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo celebrated Valentine’s Day in a thong bikini with her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The two were in the water, McCaffrey holding her and the two are kissing. She wore what appeared to be a white thing bikini in the black and white photographs.

Culpo, a 29-year-old social media influencer, posts a lot of great photos like this to her account, but this was all about showing her love for her “best friend” on Valentine’s Day.

She had to be happy in the bikini because just one week before that photo, she posted a picture of herself in the mountains, wearing a big coat while standing in the snow.

Jessica More

Jessica More is used to dressing for the water since most fans know her from her time on Below Deck Med.

However, she showed off a lot more than usual in February 2022.

In this photo, she wore a tiny black bikini along with a caption that described what home means to her.

“Home is not a physical place. It is the place where your soul feels it belongs, Where are you can unapologetically be yourself, Where you are loved for your authentic self. Home is the place where you don’t have to work hard just to be loved.”

That was just the start, as she showed another bikini photo later in the month of her back out on the ocean on a boat.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles posted a photo in February of her standing in the water, wearing a loose white top and white bikini bottoms.

She captioned the photo with the hashtags #mycalvins.

Beyonce’s sister is part of the Spring 2022 Calvin Klein campaign and this is likely part of that endeavor. She has worked with Calvin Klein since 2017.