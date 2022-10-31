Tessa Brooks stuns on the 2018 Beauty Con LA Festival red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tessa Brooks looks incredible in a new look.

She wore a black bra top, revealing her amazing physique, specifically her fit waist. She put a short black jacket on top, only covering her sleeves.

The influencer wore a pair of capri-length denim shorts with a black and silver sequin belt.

She also added small sunglasses and dangling silver earrings.

The model wore her hair down and put on a natural makeup look.

From wearing short shorts to rocking bikinis, Tessa Brooks has proven her amazing fashion sense.

Tessa Brooks has glowing skin in a recent look

This isn’t her only incredible look. Recently, Tessa shared a chic hotel photo with her 18 Million followers.

The influencer lounged in a black lace bralette top, black sneakers, and white socks underneath.

She completed it with a black and orange miniskirt, showing off her toned legs. She rocked a matching jacket, oversized sunglasses, and slicked-back braids.

Her look was created by celebrity stylist Brandon Nicholas, who has also worked with singer Skylar Stecker and reality star Chrishell Stause.

She credits her dewy makeup look to Maybelline beauty products and her go-to makeup artist Jackie Piccola.

Tessa has since made the outfit her Instagram profile photo.

Tessa Brooks’ new collections

Earlier this year, Tessa announced that she was releasing her very own bikini line with influencer brand LSPACE. It was released back in March. This is one of the only collaborations the company has done, aside from their collab with fellow influencer Hanna Montazami.

She recently opened up about creating the collection and what fashion means to her.

In an interview with Maxim Australia, she said that “I love getting creative and designing pieces that are stylish, unique, and fit perfectly. Developing my own swim line with LSPACE was a dream come true, and it was the perfect chance to connect with my followers and give them insight into how I style looks and curate wardrobe choices.”

A few weeks ago, she collaborated with the brand again to create an athletic-workout line. It ranges in everything from bold jackets to colorful biker shorts. “Moving from swim to my athletic-inspired collection was such a fun transition, too – it really shows all different sides of my hobbies and my personality. I love swimwear and this collection means so much to me.”

Both of her collections are now available on LSPACE’s website. Tessa frequently models her collection looks and posts them on her Instagram and Tik Tok.