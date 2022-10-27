Tessa Brooks shows off legs in tiny black shorts

Tessa Brooks looks gorgeous with long fake lashes, pink eyeshadow, and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Social media personality Tessa Brooks has had a drastic change in her looks, as well as in her fashion style, in the last couple of years.

Brooks is mainly known for her self-titled YouTube channel, which now has 3.36 million followers.

She recently stunned in shared pictures wearing a very casual yet dressed up outfit, perfect for taking inspiration from this fall weather.

She started by wearing a white button-up shirt that perfectly adjusted to her figure. To pair with this, she added some black pieces of clothing.

Brooks opted for a pair of tiny black shorts to show off her long legs, and she layered a leather oversized jacket which added such a cool touch to this outfit.

Next, for shoewear, she opted for black flat boots and a pair of leg warmers of the same color that she rolled down just a little.

Tessa Brooks poses in record store wearing the perfect fall outfit

To accessorize this look, she hung some black sunglasses from the neck of her shirt and carried around a black handbag, as well as a digital camera.

The YouTuber posed in the middle of a record store with her dark brown hair down and natural makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posted these shots on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 18.5 million followers, and captioned this post, “girl put your records onnnnn.”

Tessa Brooks and her career

The 23-year-old is not only a YouTuber and social media personality, but she is also a model, dancer, actress, and fashion designer.

Brooks grew up in California, and since she was really young, she knew she wanted to act and perform. This led her to start posting videos on YouTube, which is how she began her overall career.

She sat down to talk to Maxim Australia about her life and career. She was asked which of all of her jobs she liked the most. After all, she does a lot, and she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

About this, she said, “I just had a really great experience filming a movie called The Honey Girls, so right now acting – but it’s always changing. I’ve also really enjoyed designing. Collaborating with L*SPACE opened my eyes to a new passion of mine and I loved getting creative and showing more of my personal style.”