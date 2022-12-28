Tessa Brooks looks stunning as she shows off her beauty on the red carpet for a special event. Pic credit: @tessabrooks/Instagram

Tessa Brooks looked breathtaking as she hit the red carpet in a show-stopping ensemble.

The multi-talented star took a break from her busy schedule to instead enjoy the premiere of the new Babylon film.

As a highly successful model, Tessa has been known for her stunning fits and fashion expertise and this look was certainly no exception.

The 23-year-old beauty gifted her audience with some pretty spectacular views as she slayed in a skintight strapless maxi dress.

Luckily for fans, Tessa shared the memorable moment with her 19.1 million followers.

In the short clip that she shared online, Tessa posed for an array of shots as she effortlessly glowed while walking the carpet.

Tessa Brooks looks stunning for the new Babylon premiere

All eyes were undoubtedly on the model as she stood confidently in her gray, strapless dress and showed off her best angles.

The stunning piece featured an off-the-shoulder look with one arm exposed and the other partially covered by the wrapped detail on the dress.

The long maxi dress looked phenomenal on Tessa as it hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her slender curves.

She styled the dress with a pair of white printed pumps that offered the star a little extra height.

She then went on to style her hair in a bun that was tightly tied back and left her hair looking shiny and sleek.

The model accessorized the glamorous outfit with a silver chunky bracelet and a pair of flashy stud earrings.

Overall, Tessa completely nailed this fit and looked incredible while doing so.

She captioned the post,”last night 🫶 🎥: @nishajohny @jonathanjacobs_ @babylonmovie @paramountpics 👗: @brvndo 💇🏻‍♀️: @laurarugetti 💄: me + @reggiecreations.”

Tessa Brooks partners with LSpace

In another recent post, Tessa announced her collaboration with LSpace as the two teamed up to create some stylish pieces.

LSpace is a California-based company that sells various fashionable women’s clothing including dresses, loungewear, activewear, and of course, swimwear.

The company partnered with Tessa to create her own collection which would also feature some vibrant activewear pieces along with some swimwear sets that are both high-quality and affordable.

In the post, Tessa modeled a bunch of her new designs and one of them included a matching lime green athletic fit.

As expected, the model looked incredible as she got to team up with one of her favorite brands.

She captioned the post, “LSpace x Tessa drop 2 is finally live! which pieces are your fav 🥰 link in bio to shop #LSpacexTessa @lspace.”