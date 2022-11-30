Tessa Brooks stunned in a crop top sweater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Tessa Brooks was cute and cozy in a crop top sweater.

The dark green crop top sweater featured a large white star on the front. The cropped style allowed the camera to capture the entirety of Tessa’s incredibly toned abs.

Tessa paired the sweater with light gray sweatpants. The pants hugged her hips and were loose-fitting around her legs all the way to around her ankles.

The vlogger completed her look with green and white shoes that perfectly matched her crop top sweater. Her hair was tied back into a ponytail with a middle part.

Tessa took the stunning mirror selfie surrounded by an open and airy background. Her overall look was comfy and cute.

The model posted the look to her Instagram Story and wrote in text, “sweats from @alo.”

Tessa Brooks showed off her abs in a tiny sweater. Pic credit: @tessabrooks/Instagram

Tessa Brooks promotes Alo with a stunning photoshoot

Tessa regularly promotes Alo, which is a clothing brand that was designed to empower women through style. She recently posted a glamorous series of photos to promote the attire.

The YouTuber struck multiple poses in a bronze coat that nicely reflected the light and brought out her beautiful complexion. She was absolutely fabulous, especially as she paired the coat with matching bronze sunglasses.

Tessa’s hair was loose and flowed around her, except in the last photo in which she held it up as though in a ponytail.

She wore white undergarments and skin-toned tights that went above her knees.

Tessa wore the clothing to its very best, and Alo is definitely lucky to have her onboard to promote its products.

Tessa Brooks rocks a leather jacket

Tessa may have a busy schedule as she models and promotes brands, but she also has to make time for herself. She posted a lovely series of photos in which she visited a record store.

The dancer stood amidst the records in a black leather jacket that went past her little black shorts. She paired the jacket and shorts with a white button-up blouse.

Her long and toned legs were visible until they disappeared into platform black shoes with long black socks that rose up to her mid-shins. She looked chic as always as she showed off her impeccable taste in clothing.

Tessa captioned her post, “girl put your records onnnnn.”