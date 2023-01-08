Tessa Brooks was stunning in white spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Tessa Brooks showed off her good looks in white skintight spandex and a tiny plaid bra.

The white spandex pants were high-waisted and skintight. They complimented her incredible figure and her long, lean legs.

Tessa turned around in the photo to show off all sides of the adorable look.

Tessa paired the spandex with a blue plaid bra that allowed the camera plenty of space to capture her amazing abs and fit figure.

The YouTuber sported a gray cardigan over the outfit, which gave the outfit a bit of extra stylish flair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tessa paired the look with comfy sneakers to up the athleticism and comfort of the look.

The 23-year-old star wore her dark hair parted in the middle and then slicked back into a bun. Her makeup was lovely, with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Her overall look was pretty, athletic, and excited to promote Alo’s clothing.

Tessa Brooks can’t get enough of Charlotte Tilbury’s highlighter

Tessa’s successful career has led her to partner with brands, including Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup line.

The online celebrity looked absolutely radiant with a full face of makeup as she promoted the highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury.

Her eyebrows were pure perfection, her long lashes were lifted toward the sky, and the highlighter gave her face an extra glow that allowed her to shine even brighter.

Tessa included in the caption, “been obsessing over this highlighter from @charlottetilbury.” She added a few key hashtags, including “#glowglide.”

Charlotte Tilbury is a renowned makeup artist, and the products from her beauty line are absolutely game-changing.

Tessa Brooks stunned at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Tessa took her good looks all the way to the Red Sea International Film Festival, and she was breathtaking for the event.

The cover girl rocked a strapless black gown that hugged her hips perfectly and showed off her hourglass figure. The train of the dress flowed behind her, and her look was both elegant and gorgeous.

Her hair was back in a ponytail, with the locks flowing effortlessly down her back. Her makeup was as gorgeous as usual, with winged liner and rosy cheeks.

She accessorized with earrings and nothing more and allowed her prominent collarbone to speak for itself.

Tessa included in her caption, “thank you @redseafilm for an incredible night.” The post was flooded with hundreds of comments.