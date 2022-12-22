Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas spotted packing on the PDA as they land at LAX ahead of Christmas

At the airport, Teresa Giudice shared some PDA with her husband, Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Demis Maryannakis

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas were spotted packing on some PDA just months after they were officially wed. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen cozying up to Ruelas as they arrived in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the holidays.

The pair were married last August, nearly two years after they first confirmed their relationship. The two were seen traveling as they prepared for their first Christmas as a married couple.

Giudice recently sold her home in Montville, New Jersey, and moved into another beautiful mansion with Ruelas, also located in Montville. While New Jersey is home for them, they recently were seen landing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The two were dressed casually for their traveling as they rode the airport’s escalator and lugged their suitcases along. Giudice wore an oversized black sweater open over a black shirt and leggings.

She paired her black ensemble with a pair of black Prada tennis shoes. Further adding to the black theme, she sported black fingernail polish, and a black purse slung over one shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She opted to wear her brunette locks loose and cascading down her shoulders for the pic. As for her luggage, she carried a simple black suitcase with her.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas showed their love at LAX

Meanwhile, Ruelas was also dressed casually, wearing a black hoodie and camouflage sweatpants. He finished his look with a black baseball cap and carried his luggage in a backpack and black suitcase.

The two made a Starbucks run at the airport as they were seen holding Starbucks drink cups as they descended the escalator.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas stopped for Starbucks at LAX while holiday traveling. Pic credit: LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

After exiting the escalator, the two lovebirds showed some PDA as they stopped for a kiss. Ruelas cupped Giudice’s face as he leaned in for a kiss on the lips.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, showed some PDA ahead of their first Christmas as married partners. Pic credits: LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

Before their travel, the couple has been getting into the Christmas spirit together. Giudice took to social media to share their beautifully decorated house ahead of the holidays.

The decorations featured white, gold, and grey colors, with a Christmas tree decorated with frosty ornaments and color-coordinated stockings. In the caption, Giudice gushed about “the most wonderful time of the year” and her love for her family.

It remains to be seen what the couple’s plans are for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and where they will spend them.

Giudice launched a fitness wear line

In addition to her reality TV career, Giudice has launched numerous business endeavors and brand collaborations. One of her most recent business ventures was launching a fitness wear line she created in partnership with Electric Yoga.

She first announced the yoga clothing line in February of 2021. While speaking with Page Six, she explained that she was mainly trying to create clothing that was “comfortable,” “really soft,” and the kind that could be worn all day, not just when working out.

She also gave some insight into the development process, revealing that she flew to California and sat down with the owner and designers to create the whole line. Giudice also sought feedback from her three young daughters since they would be wearing the clothing, too.

The line launched in the summer of 2021, which Giudice commemorated on her Instagram. She jokingly described the process as her falling in love with Electric Yoga’s fitness line and “stalking” the company until she made her line a reality.

The collection is called Love Love Love, and Giudice frequently promoted it using her social media. Her promotions included modeling the styles and introducing new products.

She subtly promotes it, as she and her daughters can still be spotted wearing the line from time to time.