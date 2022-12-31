Sloane Stephens showed off her beautiful figure in a monokini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sloane Stephens was a beach goddess in a monokini.

The monokini had a tropical floral pattern that paired wonderfully with the gorgeous beach backdrop. It highlighted her incredible figure and toned muscles.

Sloane’s hair cascaded beautifully behind her shoulders, and her lips were glossy under the sun. She wore a gold watch on her left wrist that beautifully reflected the sun.

The professional tennis player was surrounded by an absolutely stunning environment nearly as breathtaking as she was. The sands were soft and fluffy, the waves rippled with life, and it was all under a cloudless blue sky.

Sloane’s overall look was gorgeous, as always. Her complexion was glowing under the bright sun, and her smile was bright and warm.

The American athlete included in her caption, “You should enjoy yourself.”

Sloane Stephens was on the cover of Athleisure Magazine.

Sloane posted a beautiful image to Instagram to announce that she was on the cover of Athleisure Magazine.

The winner of seven WTA Tour singles titles looked absolutely radiant in the photo. She wore bright green spandex that matched the green on the tennis balls she was surrounded with.

She paired the spandex with a white top and sneakers and then flashed her brilliant smile toward the camera.

Sloane included in her caption, “Check out my feature to hear about how I navigate tour life! From balancing my schedule and maintaining my mental & self-care routines, to the beauty items I love and my work with @sloanestephensfoundation.”

Sloane Stephens gets cardio as she looks ahead to 2023

Part of Sloane’s workout regimen is cardio due to her sport of choice requiring players to remain so active on the court. She posted an inspiring video running full force on a treadmill to share her thoughts about the upcoming year.

The athlete ran athletically on the treadmill, and her hair bounced behind her. She wore a bright red sports bra and paired it with matching red leggings.

She included a tweet over the video that read, “2023 is definitely going to be a year of transformation. Change is inevitable, but the growth and progress we make together is what will define us. Here’s to another year of new beginnings and embracing the unknown!”

Sloane included in the caption, “Ready for 2023.” She certainly seems to be, and she sprints toward the future with her eyes on the horizon.

Sloane’s inspiring post earned over 2,500 likes and over 50 comments.