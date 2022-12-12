Sloane Stephens appears at the 2018 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sloane Stephens found solitude in a recent image she shared with fans and followers as she relaxed poolside wearing a colorful swimsuit.

The 29-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, posed in a one-piece item featuring a dazzling array of blue, red, green, and yellow leaves scattered along the top and bottom portions of the suit.

It featured straps connecting from the bottoms to her top with a ring in the middle, also part of the swimsuit’s unique design.

She kept her hair flowing down in long braids toward her midsection. For accessories, Stephens wore a silver wristwatch, and a ring was visible on her hand, resting near her bottom lip on her smiling face.

Stephens shared an Instagram carousel post featuring two poses, the first featuring her all smiles and the second a more serious look as she leaned on her side away from the inviting pool.

“This is the peace that you cannot buy,” she wrote in her caption, reflecting on the moment.

Stephens, the women’s U.S. Open champion in 2017, reached the French Open quarterfinals this past year and is No. 37 in the WTA rankings. She’ll return to the courts in 2023, as she’s scheduled to participate in the ATX Open beginning February 27, according to KXAN NBC.

For now, relaxation appears on the agenda, although training is likely part of her weekly routines too.

Fans react to Stephens’ poolside pic

As she looks to further her career in tennis and other endeavors, Sloane Stephens currently boasts an Instagram following of 563,000 followers. Many individuals rushed to the comment section for her poolside pics to share their thoughts.

“Finding peace daily is essential,” one commenter wrote, while another remarked, “You’re perfect.” Another individual wrote “Bellisima!” in reaction to Stephen’s photos.

Pic credit: @sloanestephens/Instagram

Other commenters wrote, “Looking beautiful and at peace is an art. You mastered it” and “Love the swimsuit! Share the deets please.”

Pic credit: @sloanestephens/Instagram

Based on a tag in the tennis star’s post, her vibrant swimsuit came from Kaiso, although the specific item doesn’t appear on the website at this time.

Sloane Stephens promoted Willo Farm

Based on online reports, Stephens has a variety of endorsements, including her signing with Nike in 2017 and deals with Colgate and Mercedes Benz.

With a large following on social media, the popular tennis star can promote other products, including Willo Farm, which she shared details about last month.

Willo Farm describes itself as the “world’s first personalized vertical farming experience” and delivers the “cleanest produce on the planet” to people’s homes. Stephens appears to be among their happy customers and endorsed their service in November.

“From keeping me energized on the court, to knowing I’m supporting sustainable farming, this year I’m #GratefulForGreens. Have you tried @willo_farm?” she asked in her caption, adding in details for a discount code on the website.

Stephens is a Willo ambassador and previously shared with Athleisure Mag how she incorporates some of Willo’s foods into her daily routine as a busy mom and tennis star.

“I often blend together a quick smoothie that I can drink on my way to practice. If I have in the fridge, I like to throw in a handful of Willo Savanna or Baby Kale for a sneaky serving of greens,” she said regarding her mornings.

Stephens also shared that she enjoys “an ice-cold Lemon Perfect” beverage after practice and that she often enjoys Quantum Energy Squares in her afternoons, particularly the Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip.

She says her energy levels have started to dip after practice and a workout, so the squares give “a boost of smooth, clean energy, complex carbs, and healthy fats.”

Stephens continues to stay healthy and fit, which helps her succeed in tennis and other ventures. Fans will look forward to her next appearance on the courts in 2023 as she aims to achieve further success in the sport.