Tennis star Genie Bouchard sizzles in weekend minidress for beach day

Eugenie Bouchard pictured arriving for the WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party at the Kensington Roof Gardens. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash

Genie Bouchard stuns in a minidress as she enjoys a beach day in Miami, Florida.

The Canadian tennis star has been enjoying a well-deserved break after her 2022 return to her craft after her absence from a shoulder injury.

Bouchard’s final tournament for the season was in Midland against Camila Osorio, where she lost in the first round. Bouchard finished the year ranked 327 in the world from 1,459 last season.

Genie let her blonde hair flow as she relaxed on a yacht for a Sunday fun day.

She wore a pink floral dress that showed her slender legs and athletic physique.

In the photos she shared with her Instagram followers, she accessorized with a pearl necklace.

In the Instagram post, Genie shared videos and photos of her Miami vacation with friends.

Genie Bouchard describes her perfect man

Genie opened up about her dating preferences during an appearance on the Golf, Mostly podcast.

The tennis ace spoke about dating as a professional athlete and what she looks for in a relationship.

Genie told the hosts that she isn’t interested in dating fellow professional tennis players because she wants to connect with someone with a different career while acknowledging it would be easier to relate to someone in her profession.

“On the one hand, they would probably relate with you more than anybody, but on the other hand, it’s like my friends. My friends are mostly out of tennis, and I like to text or call someone and talk about totally different stuff than tennis because my entire day is tennis, so I feel like the same would apply to dating,” she said, per the New York Post.

He also wants to date someone athletic before adding that she also likes respectful and confident men.

“I think confidence is very attractive, and someone who’s funny, personality matters. After a while, looks fade, and if this is someone who is going to be someone for the future, then you got to make each other laugh and be friends,” she added.

In a fun segment, a sketch artist draws up her ideal man, which she starts by describing as tall, dark, and handsome.

Genie Bouchard goes heavy for lower body training

Genie collaborated with trainer Ben Bruno to work on her lower body strength.

The Instagram video showcases her athleticism by performing staggered-stance trap bar deadlifts with heavy weights, walking hip hinges going up a hill, and lateral lunges.

She also performs lateral split squats and jumping trap bar squats for a sweaty gym session.

Bouchard dons a pink spandex crop top and camo shorts with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.