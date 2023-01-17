Sloane Stephens at the 2018 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

With one of tennis’ biggest tournaments happening in Australia, Sloane Stephens is looking to take care of business on the court and potentially add another major championship to her career achievements.

The 29-year-old Stephens shared a shot of herself decked out in a primarily all-white outfit, which included a jacket or longsleeved top featuring yellow, red, and white stripes as trim on its collar and cuffs.

Stephens rocked a pair of short white shorts as part of the attire, highlighting the 5-foot-7 tennis star’s legs as she posed on the court.

She completed the outfit with a pair of mostly white sneakers with a light-color design on the top portion of them. She didn’t have visible accessories such as jewelry or watches, but her tennis rack was in hand, ready for her next matchup.

Along with her outfit, Stephens had her long braids flowing down her back as she stared intently toward the photo viewer, looking ready to defeat a future opponent.

Stephens shared the photo, originally from @edwardsimports, on her Instagram Story, which also tagged the brand of her attire, Free People.

Pic credit: @sloanestephens/Instagram

Edwards Imports likely helped Stephens with the look, as they have showrooms in three spots in Australia, including the Goldcoast, Melbourne, and Sydney. In addition to Free People, Edwards Imports offers collections from other popular brands, including 7 For All Mankind, Good American, AG Jeans, and Johnny Was.

Sloane Stephens ready for Australian Open

The new year brings the Australian Open, one of the major tournaments that helps tennis stars elevate their careers. Stephens has yet to win this one, with the semifinals the farthest she’s reached.

She’ll battle Russia’s Anastasia Potapova on the court, with Stephens currently a slight favorite to win their match.

As of this report, it’s unknown when these two might play. According to Fox Sports Australia, severe weather has impacted the tennis tournament, forcing men’s and women’s matches to be canceled, suspended, and postponed.

Due to the weather issues, Stephens could be waiting a bit to get onto the court and pursue that next victory. The American tennis pro was the winner of the 2017 US Open and would love to add the Australian Open to her tennis accomplishments.

Stephens shared her ‘healthy day’ with fans

Last week, Stephens provided fans with some insight into her “self-care journey” from South Africa, sharing a magazine article excerpt. It included health tips and techniques that Stephens uses to keep herself positive and ready to perform at her best when she hits the tennis court.

In one part of the excerpt, Stephens reveals there are “No Off Days” for her, as she’s in constant contact with her trainer to ensure she’s progressing toward her goals.

“We packed light, so my workouts focus on easy cardio like jump rope, body-weight fitness like lunges and squats and rectorate yoga, to keep loose with so much travel,” Stephens said of her South Africa workout routine.

While her training during a getaway to South Africa may be somewhat lighter than she’d do back home, Stephens still utilizes recovery techniques. According to the article excerpt, she heads to the spa each morning.

“Even though I’m on vacation, I’m still focused on my off-season training and preparation for next year,” she said, noting, “So it’s important to continue taking care of my body.”