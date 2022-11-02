Tennis pro Marta Kostyuk in skimpy bikini for Tuesday show off

Marta Kostyuk turned up the heat in a white bikini. Pic credit: @kostyukmarta/Instagram

Professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk served up a fierce look earlier today as she posed for a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a revealing white bikini.

With the body of a trained athlete and the face of an angel, Marta can truly pull off anything.

The pure white fabric emphasized the Ukrainian beauty’s glowing olive skin, and while she’s known to be fiercely competitive on the court, you’d never know by her perfect manicure.

Marta’s toned tummy and strong, sculpted legs looked about as gorgeous as ever in the impromptu pic.

While we can’t see her face, Marta’s voluminous dirty blonde hair gave big ‘I woke up like this’ energy.

She added the word “Tuesday” in text at the top of the steamy share.

Marta Kostyuk showed skin in a revealing black dress under the moon

Marta took to social media over the weekend to post a moonlit pic of herself looking fine as heck in her LBD.

The spaghetti-strapped number featured a plunging neckline that unveiled her sun-kissed skin and muscular arms.

The 20-year-old bombshell accessorized the look with a dainty silver necklace and matching bracelet.

In true Marta fashion, her broad, smiling face showed very little signs of makeup, as she’s known to rock the natural look like an absolute goddess.

She paired a simple black heart and black cat emoji with the sultry snap.

Marta Kostyuk stunning in sportswear while speaking about Ukrainian support

Marta recently became Vice President of Children – Victims of the War, a charitable foundation that seeks to help children regain normalcy in the war-torn country.

The gorgeous pro tennis player has been very outspoken about her thoughts on Russia’s devastation of Ukraine, and she strives to shed light on the issue through her social media accounts.

Marta shared a video at the end of September that showed her sitting for an interview during a Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Slovenia.

While the topics were heavy, Marta looked simply stunning in skintight black sportswear that clung to her sculpted physique.

Amidst the ongoing war and destruction in Ukraine, Marta became the unofficial spokesperson for her homeland, stating, “I feel fine with this role. I now represent my nation even more than before. When I do something it isn’t just for me, there is a whole nation looking out for and supporting me. You approach things differently when you are in this position.”