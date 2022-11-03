Ana Potapova smiles in front of the ocean. Pic credit: @anapotapovaa/Instagram

Ana Potapova has been killing the game on the tennis court as a professional athlete in recent years.

She’s also been killing the game on social media with some of the most beautiful videos and pictures.

The gorgeous tennis star shared a picture of herself lounging on a boat while on vacation for over 115,000 of her Instagram followers to see.

Spending time near the water and chilling on boats is nothing new for Ana, who shares content like this consistently.

During the spring, she also posted a picture representing her connection to a major athletic company known for top-tier sporting goods.

Since Ana is a fierce athlete on any tennis court she walks on, it makes sense that such a high-end athletic brand would work with her.

Ana Potapova looks fabulous on a boat

Ana posed on a boat wearing a stringy two-piece bikini that was covered in an animal print design. The animal print was made of dark brown, light brown, black, and white colors.

She wore it perfectly tied together with strings around her back, shoulders, and midsection. She also tied the strings of the bikini bottoms together in bows on her hips.

Ana wore a pair of vintage white sunglasses tucked over her ears. Her blonde hair looked wet as it was slicked back out of her face. As she relaxed on the red-colored boat deck, she was barefoot, with the side profile of her arms, stomach, and legs easy to see.

Ana Potapova is stunning in Nike gear

Ana shared a picture of herself at Nike headquarters wearing a matching Nike outfit with shoes that paired well with her clothes. Her orange Nike sweatpants were rolled down over her hips and bunched up on one calf.

She wore a short-sleeved Nike crop top that revealed her incredibly toned and flat stomach. On her feet, she wore a pair of white and orange Nike shoes that weren’t fully laced.

She casually clasped a hair clip over her pocket but wore her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle. Ana accessorized with a chunky silver watch and a couple of layered bracelets on one wrist.

She flashed her brilliant smile at the camera showing off a bit of red lipstick. One of the sweetest details in the entire picture is that she was cuddling her puppy under one arm for the photo op. Her furry dog wasn’t looking directly at the camera with her but it still looked adorable anyway.