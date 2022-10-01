Teddi Mellencamp shows off toned physique in thigh-skimming latex dress

Teddy Mellencamp wowed on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Teddi Mellencamp looks incredible in an all-black red carpet look.

She wore this outfit when she presented at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival and did not disappoint.

The reality star wore a layered LBD with latex detailing on the front and an over-the-shoulder sleeve.

She went full black, down to her platform heels and matching nail polish.

She complemented the look with her iconic side part, gold jewelry, and a natural makeup look.

This outfit showed off her physique and toned legs.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Teddi Mellencamp celebrates friend’s birthday

Over the past few weeks, Teddi Mellencamp has shared some amazing fashion looks. From red carpet looks to casual nights out, she has proven to be a fashionista.

She recently shared a birthday pic with her friend and podcast co-host, Tamra Judge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post with the words, “Happy Birthday to my partner in crime and gossip @tamrajudge – working with you never feels like work. You are a good friend and have such an amazing ability to light up any room and make people laugh.”

She wore a stunning black bralette top with silver beading and matching shorts.

She paired the look with strappy heels and a bold pink blazer.

Tamra also looked gorgeous with a little black dress and black platform heels.

She accented her look with separate black sleeves, silver jewelry, and a dangling fringe clutch bag.

Teddi Mellencamp loves body positivity

Teddi has always been vocal about her body and has advocated for staying self-confident, even dealing with online hate.

The reality star is known for wearing short and flattering looks featuring her toned body and incredible physique.

A few weeks ago, she stunned at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and had a comeback for everyone judging her revealing dress choice.

She posed in a dazzling flapper-like pink dress with matching bold pink heels and fringe details, wore her hair in a slick middle part bob, and rocked a thin gold necklace.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was criticized for showing her “cellulite” and having her dress too short. Teddi is known for her shorter dresses, as she often shows plenty of leg. After her journey to getting fit paid off, the blonde doesn’t hesitate to wear what she wants.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.