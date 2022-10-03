Teddi Mellencamp shows off amazing legs in leather shorts

Teddi Mellencamp is showing off her legs in a pair of very short leather shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her toned legs in leather shorts at the iHeart Music Festival awards last weekend.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills presented at the festival alongside her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

The couple posed together on the red carpet wearing all black. While Edwin was a bit more casual in dress pants and a plain black t-shirt, Teddi kept her look elevated.

The fitness junkie was not afraid to show off her toned legs in rocker chic black leather shorts. She wore a long sleeve leather button-up top that went perfectly with the shorts.

Teddi strutted her stuff in matching black knee-high leather boots. The former housewife also donned a large-faced watch to add some sparkle to the occasion.

Teddi Mellencamp embraces her husband Eddie at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Two falling pieces of hair framed her face as she draped her arm over her husband.

Teddi Mellencamp goes back to black for her festival weekend

Teddi wore a tight black latex dress to present at a different point during the festival. The thigh-skimming layered dress featured an over-the-shoulder sleeve and also showed off her toned legs.

Teddi stuck to the black theme from her head to her toes. She even wore black platform shoes and black nail polish to complete the look.

Drew Sidora from The Real Housewives of Atlanta also posed on the red carpet with Teddi at the event. In the picture Drew shared, Teddi looked just as stunning in the black ensemble.

Teddi had her shirt unbuttoned and wore a black lace top underneath.

Bravo stars present at iHeart Radio Music Festival last weekend

Drew presented at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival as well, and she wasn’t the only other housewife in attendance.

Teddi’s friend and previous RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, presented at the awards this year too.

Off the red carpet, Teddi interviewed Drew and Drew’s husband, Ralph.

The interview was for Teddi’s own iHeart Radio podcast, Two Ts in a Pod. She hosts it with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

In the podcast, Teddi and Tamra interview guests, discuss the latest housewife happenings, and recap different housewive franchises.

In the latest video clip she shared, Teddi celebrates the fact that she’s finally known (by Alexa at least) as more than just John Mellencamp’s daughter.

Tamra and Teddi recap The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season premiere in their latest podcast episode. The pair share their thoughts on the beginning of Season 3 and discuss the drama surrounding RHOSLC housewife Jen Shah.

You can listen to Two T’s in a Pod on most major streaming platforms, including iHeart Radio.