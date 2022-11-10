Tayshia Adams arrives at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tayshia Adams looked gorgeous as she attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards this week.

The Bachelorette alum looked stunning as she wore a silver sequin strappy bodycon dress by American brand Alice + Olivia, designed by Stacey Bendet.

She wore the sparkly look with pointy silver boots, statement earrings, and she threw a black feather jacket over the top.

The 32-year-old wore her long dark hair pulled back into a glamorous updo with the front pieces framing her pretty face.

Her makeup was flawless but still natural, with a subtle smoky eye accentuating her features.

Tayshia shared two sets of photos from the event on Instagram with her 1.6 million followers, writing in a caption, “Magical night at the @cfda awards with @aliceandolivia ✨.”

Tayshia Adams flies to Las Vegas with Patron

Tayshia recently flew out to Las Vegas on a private jet for the launch of the new Patron El Alto tequila.

Posing in a khaki two-piece embellished with jewels and pearls and wearing heels by Mach & Mach, Tayshia looked gorgeous as she boarded the plane to the event.

She took photos of toasting with a tequila mid-flight before shimmying with some showgirls on her arrival in the Nevada capital.

Tayshia attended a dinner for the brand and was treated to a performance by Missy Elliot while she was there. She had a quick outfit change and got glam for her night out, wearing a pair of black silk shorts and a sheer top, showing off her lacy bralette underneath.

She later shared a carousel of photos on social media, saying, “In my “24 hours in Vegas” era, thanks for the best getaway @patron and cheers to the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO!! 🥂🪩 #Patronpartner #ItsAlto #PatronElAlto”

Tayshia Adams embraces sweater weather

Tayshia always looks gorgeous in her photos and enjoys sharing her outfits with her followers, whether she’s dressed up or down.

In a recent snap taken in New York City, Tayshia celebrated the arrival of sweater weather. She wore a bright pink knitted sweater paired with cargo pants tucked into white knee-high boots.

She wore a beige shearling coat draped over her shoulders and slung a quilted Chanel bag across her body for the perfect Fall look.

Captioning the post, “Fulfilling the annual sweater weather post 💓” we think she looked cozy and chic!