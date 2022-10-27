A selfie of Tayshia Adams in her backyard. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

After starring on The Bachelorette, reality TV lovers know all about Tayshia Adams. Her growing popularity on social media speaks volumes at this point.

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular reality TV shows for hopeless romantics to binge-watch because it allows total strangers to compete for love.

Tayshia’s appearance on the show made plenty of the episodes more interesting since she has such an infectious personality and sweet attitude.

She has proven that whether she’s in the middle of filming a reality show like The Bachelorette or showing up at a special event, she knows how to dress to the nines.

At a red carpet event for Aveda, she was seen wearing a stunningly stylish dress that looked absolutely amazing on her toned figure.

In a separate Instagram photo she shared, she wore a different lovely outfit that provided a glimpse of her fashionable and professional taste.

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams looked fabulous for Aveda

Tayshia smiled and posed in front of cameras during the Aveda red carpet event by looking over her shoulder in a flawless picture snapped of her. She wore a skin-tight black dress that had cut-out designs over her hips and back.

The dress also had long sleeves that covered her shoulders and arms. It was long enough to hide her legs for the most part, but her ankles were still in plain sight.

Tayshia Adams wearing a tight black dress. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia wore a pair of simple black heels with thin straps that came together behind her ankles. She accessorized with a small brown purse, a colorful scarf in her hand, and a pair of small gold earrings.

The beauty completed the look with a gorgeous face of makeup to go along with her low ponytail. She left a few strands of hair out around her face as well.

Tayshia Adams looks like a doll in pink

Tayshia posted a series of photos wearing a pink suit that gave total business vibes. The suit’s blazer was low-cut enough to show off some of the skin in her chest area.

Since the neckline was so low, it was easy to see some of the lace from her black bra. The blazer had two large pockets on both sides, and the sleeves were covered in rows of silver buttons.

The shorts of the blazer came in the same shade of pink for a perfect match. Tayshia wore a pair of black heels with thin straps that connected around her ankles.

She also wore a couple of rings on two fingers along with a pair of small hoop earrings. Lastly, she accessorized with a shiny headband on her long, dark hair.