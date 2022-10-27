Taylor Swift’s Midnights songs ranked from worst to best

Taylor Swift looks beautiful in her signature red lips and shiny long earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Taylor Swift does it again.

The singer keeps breaking record after record. It doesn’t matter what kind of music she does, or how old she is, she always finds something new to do.

On October 21, she released her new album titled Midnights, which was her first new record after two re-recodings, and her fans are happier than ever.

Swift announced the existence of this album in her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Music Awards when she won Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film. Upon its release, she became the most-streamed album of the whole year in a single day on Spotify and the one with the most vinyl sales, surpassing her ex Harry Styles.

Not only that, but her songs occupy the top 10 on both Spotify on Apple Music.

Now that Swift is back and ready to go to her usual pop star life, she began this new era by dropping Midnights at, you guessed it, midnight, and then three hours later, the 3 am Edition, which includes seven more songs. So, let’s rank the 20 songs from Midnight from worst to best.

20. Dear Reader

Dear Reader is the last song of the album for a reason. Swift advises the readers not to take advice from people and to make their way in the world. Despite the relaxing beat of this song and the beautiful lyrics, it still doesn’t compare to the rest of the songs from this album.

19. Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana del Rey)

One of the most awaited collaborations in the music industry ever. The song is beautiful and magical. However, many fans have commented that although Lana can be heard on the background vocals and the song itself is similar to Lana’s music, she should’ve gotten a bigger role in this song since it’s a feature, and she didn’t even get a verse. Despite this sad situation, the song makes you feel like you are walking in a magic land, and Swift’s vocals are to die for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

18. Paris

Swift is in love. If you already didn’t know, she has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for six summers. This song represents the bubble the two have been living in all this time. She says, “I am so in love that I might stop breathing,” which sets the mood for the rest of the song to talk about how she felt like she was in Paris because she wasn’t hearing or seeing anything from everyone else’s life, just focusing on her and her new relationship.

17. Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Despite being so in love, Swift delivered a heartbreaking song and anthem for those who have had to say goodbye to a loved one. This song is the pure representation of wondering why that person has to leave and the overthinking mind of the singer that pities the fact she never got to meet what could’ve been. Some users on TikTok have started to use this song to describe very hard life situations, such as miscarriages. It doesn’t matter how or to who you apply this; this song is one of the saddest of the album, so get ready to cry.

16. High Infidelity

Would you ever believe Swift would sing about being unfaithful to her partner? In this song, she sings, “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?/Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?” The singer accepted a difficult situation in her life when she didn’t give her lover the love they deserved and instead found someone who “brought her back to life.” She allows that person to regret ever having something with her while she moves on to someone new.

15. Sweet Nothing

Sweet Nothing tells a beautiful story of a love that expects nothing in reciprocation. Even when the world seemed to end, Swift found comfort in her partner, who praised her mind and creativity and had no expectations from her like the rest of the world. This is a sweet song to listen to when you are in love.

14. The Great War

The Great War Contains a lot of metaphors that can be linked to the pandemic period. The beat of this song makes you feel like you are going through a war with fear or losing the ones you love as you run from people chasing you with weapons and trying to disrupt your peace.

13. Anti-Hero

Swift mentioned this was one of her most personal songs since it talks about her insecurities and the fear of people leaving her because she is the problem. “It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero,” she sings. This song was the first single off this album, with a music video that showed three different versions of the singer and a funny scene where her future kids get mad about the fact she left no money when she passed away. This is something the singer has never done before, and an upbeat song to dance around your problems.

12. Mastermind

As if people didn’t already know that Swift is a mastermind, she felt the need to remind everyone about it. However, she used this word this time to express how she created opportunities to make love be born. She “laid the groundwork,” and then everything started to unravel from there because she had planned it all along, and now that person she so wanted was hers.

11. Labyrinth

Oh, no, Swift is falling in love again. Labyrinth tells the beautiful story of the fear of entering a new relationship because of the hurt you have experienced in the past. She sings, “I thought the plane was going down/How’d you turn it right around?” The songwriter seems to have found a love that doesn’t expect her to bounce back quickly from old heartbreaks, as well as to acknowledge that the labyrinth of her mind will only be there at first.

10. You’re On Your Own, Kid

One of the sweetest but also very realistic tracks of this album. You’re Own Your Own, Kid leaves you with a bitter feeling of being on your own, people not loving you back, and trying to find a solution to the loneliness of growing up and facing so many things alone.

9. Question…?

Question…? is for those who were left wondering so many things or like they have unfinished business, maybe even for a situation where the other person now has someone. However, you still feel like having a conversation is necessary to heal those wounds and close that chapter.

8. Maroon

Yes, Swift has indeed claimed another color as hers. Maroon is not only a gorgeous tone of red but also an amazing and nostalgic song where the singer explores the depth of her voice while singing about someone who left a legacy.

7. Bejeweled

The second single off the Midnights album is Bejeweled. Swift talks about how the person she was with wasn’t giving her enough, and she “missed sparkling.” As the song goes by, she finds her shine and power back. It doesn’t matter that she misses that person; after all, she has herself and can still make a room shine. This is a perfect song to dance around your room and regain confidence.

6. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

A powerful song about a grown man dating someone so much younger. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve is rumored to be about Swift’s ex John Mayer, whom she dated when she was 19 and he was 32 years old. She mentions how she wishes “he had left her wondering” and that she “wouldn’t have danced with the devil at 19”. After all, Jake Gyllenhaal can take second place for Swift’s most hated exes by the fans.

5. Midnight Rain

Midnight Rain is presumed to be about Swift’s relationship with Tom Hiddleston. Filled with a new sound and distortion in her voice, she tells the story of how she broke his heart because she was looking for a less comfortable relationship and a name for herself. At the same time, he wanted a more serious relationship.

4. Vigilante Sh*t

Swift sings with some serious Reputation vibes, “Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge.” This song makes you feel like you are part of a superhero movie, and you are the vigilante flying around fighting the bad guys, just like she has.

3. Lavander Haze

Swift said this song was about how she has had to deal with weird rumors about her relationship with her current boyfriend. The first track of the album is an absolute hit. It introduces her fans to this new era and lets them know that despite the media, she remains in that Lavander Haze.

2. Glitch

With a killer starter that says, “We were supposed to be just friends,” Swift sings about a relationship that shouldn’t have happened because of time or distance but that somehow found the way to flourish. Maybe it was a Glitch in the Matrix; maybe it was meant to be.

1. Karma

If there is something Swift knows, it’s how karma works. In this song, she references all the situations she has been through these last couple of years and how she will let karma get back to those people who hurt her. After all, “Karma is a relaxing thought.”

Midnights is the result of 13 sleepless nights that Swift turned into a magnificent piece of art.