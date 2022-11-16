Taylor Swift earned big honors at a recent MTV Awards ceremony and she looked stunning as she accepted the honors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Taylor Swift‘s awards weren’t the only thing that sparkled when the songstress attended a recent MTV event in an embellished dress over the weekend.

The Style singer made a surprise appearance at the MTV EMAs, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, over the weekend.

The songstress was a vision as she struggled to carry all of her accolades following a big night at the EMAs.

Taylor didn’t just bless fans with her presence — she also rocked a couple of jaw-dropping looks at the event, highlighting her killer figure.

On the red carpet, she wore a skimpy black bodysuit with a cage skirt covered in emerald-colored stones.

Inside the venue, Taylor switched to a David Koma minidress paired with tried and true platform heels by Jimmy Choo.

Taylor Swift wows at 2022 MTV EMAs

A social media page for MTV shared photos of the songstress as she smiled with multiple silver globes in her hand, each with the MTV logo sticking out at the top.

Taylor complemented her silver awards perfectly in a sparkly dress covered in silver crystals. Even Taylor’s manicure and jewelry matched her awards, although it was unclear if that was intentional on her part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor looked gorgeous as she stared at the camera with a smile, grasping onto her globe statues.

The singer’s blonde locks were tied back into an updo, and her blunt bands framed her famous face. She wore a beautiful winged eyeliner with a green color bringing out her blue eyes.

As Taylor accepts awards and prepares for her highly-anticipated Era Tour, the singer will need a lot of stamina to entertain crowds of Swifties each night.

Luckily for Taylor, she has expressed a love for running.

Taylor Swift’s exercise and love of running

The singer makes sure to run for an hour on a treadmill, or if she can, she will run in each city she visits as she tours. Although it’s hard to imagine Taylor running without getting bombarded by fans, she said she prioritizes outdoor running when traveling.

Taylor explained, “For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat.”

Taylor uses her running time to clear her mind, listen to music, and get into the zone.

She continued, “It’s also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am. I’m very much out in the world, and I love exploring the places we go when we tour. It’s important for me to live a full life.”