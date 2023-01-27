Taylor Swift gave Swifties a reason to rejoice with a brand new music video for Lavender Haze.

The Bad Blood songstress posted a six-part carousel on Instagram, where she has amassed 242 million followers over the years.

Taylor has kept her personal life on social media relatively private, opting primarily to call out exes in songs. Her infrequent social media posts made the latest reveal that much more special.

The musical sensation dropped her album Midnights last October, which marked her tenth studio album. While Lavender Haze was the leading track on the album, Taylor released Anti-Hero as her first single and video from Midnights.

However, as the opening track, Lavender Hazer played an integral part in the album, setting the tone and theme for the rest of her efforts. Accordingly, Taylor kept the energy high for the important song and subsequent video.

As one might imagine from the song title, the video was aesthetically pleasing, with the useful plant featured prominently throughout.

Taylor Swift releases beautiful Lavender Haze video

Taylor started the IG carousel strong, posing in a living room with lavender walls. She looked up at the sky, with lavender plants growing from the carpet underneath her. The musician looked angelic, with blonde tresses cascading past her shoulders and a pensive look on her face.

Next, Taylor smiled while posing on a bed, surrounded by lavender-colored haze. The smoke gathered at her legs, billowing through the air and creating a foggy ambiance.

A swipe right featured another impeccable visual as Taylor went for a dip in lavender-colored water littered with flowers and stems.

Finally, Taylor sat in the arms of a lover for a satisfying finish.

Taylor explained the process from behind-the-scenes to her fans, writing, “The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

The singer continued, “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it 😁.”

Taylor Swift’s workout routine involves running

Some people hate the idea of running or hitting the treadmill, but not Taylor.

In fact, she said that when she arrived in a new city, she looked for a gym and a place to run.

The singer told WebMD, “For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat.”

As for specifics, Taylor revealed that she tried to run for one hour a day. She said that running was great for clearing her mind and appreciating music.

While Taylor stays committed to fitness, her song, Lavender Haze, has likely landed on many workout playlists.