Taylor Swift turned 33 today, and the Grammy-winning singer received a ton of love from organizations and fans who wanted to wish their favorite songstress a happy birthday.

One publication that wished Taylor a happy birthday was Vogue magazine, which took a walk down memory lane.

The nostalgic moment, shared in honor of Taylor’s birthday, was from her appearance on 73 Questions.

For those out of the loop, 73 Questions has become one of Vogue’s signature segments, allowing fans to get to know their favorite celebrity at a deeper level.

The segment follows the celebrity in question for a single shot without any cuts as the singer rapidly answers questions from an unseen interviewer.

In honor of her birthday, it was only fitting that Vogue shared the memorable 73 Questions (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift answers questions in Vogue braless look

The clip, which appeared on Vogue magazine’s Instagram, was quite appropriate for Taylor’s special day.

The video began with Taylor pouring a glass of water for herself and the interviewer. Her hair was in a side part, with her straight blonde tresses almost touching her shoulders. She wore a black shirt that laced up the front, revealing a braless yet sophisticated look.

The interviewer asked Taylor what the best birthday cake she had ever had was. Taylor knew exactly the cake to describe–her 25th birthday cake from Milk Bar. Taylor did a little bit of name-dropping, revealing that rapper Jay-Z raved about the delicious cake.

And those who would like to see the entire clip– are in luck.

Taylor Swift covers Vogue and answers 73 Questions

In 2016, Vogue visited Taylor’s Beverly Hills home, where she discussed everything from favorite food to pre-show rituals.

Taylor advised anyone who wished to become a singer to get a good lawyer.

She talked about her favorite lavender antibacterial hand spray and her Met Gala outfit.

She also discussed her activities before a show, which involved stretching, warming up, and huddling with her dancers and band.

Taylor Swift’s workout involves cardio

As Taylor mentioned, stretching is important to her, and so is running for one hour a day.

Taylor told WebMD, “For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat. It’s also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am.”

When Taylor tours, she tries to run in the city she is visiting; otherwise, she uses her hotel’s treadmill.

Happy Birthday, Taylor!