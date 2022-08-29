Taylor Swift steals the show in nude dress with diamonds

Taylor Swift wears a dress of jewelry at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Taylor Swift reminded those who may have forgotten how she dominates the game at the VMAs. Last night, the country-pop crooner walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and all eyes were on the singer.

This year’s VMAs took place at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey, where a swarm of celebrities descended to enjoy fashion and music.

Taylor has had quite a history at the awards show– her moment with Kanye West is arguably the most iconic VMA moment of all time.

But that is old news for Taylor, who dazzled in a nude Oscar de la Renta dress with intricately-designed crystals.

She paired the jewelry-adorned gown with Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Taylor rocked her signature red lip and crystal cat-eye makeup. She sported her blonde tresses in an updo with bangs framing her face.

Taylor Swift accepts 2022 MTV VMA award for All Too Well

Taylor won the award for video of the year for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version,) and she dropped a bombshell during her acceptance speech.

Taylor shared during her speech, “I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on Oct. 21.”

The announcement of a new Taylor album caused Swifties to lose their minds.

Taylor Swift announces new album at VMAs

A few hours after she took home the big prize at the 2022 VMAs, Taylor took to Instagram with a message. She shared information about her new album with her millions of Instagram followers.

Although Taylor limited the comments section, anyone could like the post, and it received 6.6 million likes and counting.

She shared the album cover for her new effort, which featured the songstress with blue eye shadow looking down at a lighter. On the side of the artwork were thirteen untitled tracks for fans.

A swipe right revealed a typed message from Taylor: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

She concluded, “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

She wrote in the caption, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Taylor’s new album, Midnights, drops on October 21.