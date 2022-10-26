Taylor Swift looks incredible with long fake lashes and a pink lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GWR/StarMaxworldwide

What a week it has been for singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.

Swift just released her twelfth album Midnights on October 21, which broke records as the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify, and became the fastest-selling album of 2022 in the United States.

For the first single of this album, she chose her song Anti-Hero, releasing a music video for it as well. And for her second and latest single, she chose a song titled Bejeweled.

The 32-year-old has been described several times as the music industry because it doesn’t matter if she makes country, pop, or alternative music, she keeps breaking records.

Swift also just released a music video with her own twist on the classic princess story of Cinderella.

The August singer looked incredible in a sparkly bejeweled strapless bodysuit as she got into a giant martini cup for the music video.

Taylor Swift poses next to the Haim sisters for music video

Her long blonde hair was styled into a bob, and she accessorized this look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Swift shared a couple of shots from behind the scenes of this music video on her Instagram, which now has an impressive amount of 229 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another picture, the singer posed next to the Haim sisters. They were all wearing gowns straight from a Disney movie, as well as very dramatic hairstyles.

She captioned this post, “Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench. Got to make this with my best friends @haimtheband, greatest of greats @lauradern, icon of burlesque and glamour @ditavonteese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. Love you guys so much. Stay sparkly out there.”

Taylor Swift teases tour and talks about friendship with Dylan O’Brien

Swift recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the release of her record-breaking album, Midnights.

She looked wonderful in a white and black suit with her signature bangs falling flawlessly over her forehead and a red lip.

In this interview, the singer was asked about Maze Runner actor Dylan O’Brien being credited on the drums on her album. She revealed how the friendship started, which was thanks to her reaching out to him to be part of the short film for her song titled All Too Well, alongside Sadie Sink. This friendship has flourished ever since, to the point where O’Brien happened to be in the studio with her and Jake Antonoff.

Swift also teased Fallon about the possibility of going on tour because she hasn’t done it in a long time. However, she hasn’t announced an official tour yet.