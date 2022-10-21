Taylor Swift shows skin for killer eyeliner in ‘vigilante’ mode

Taylor Swift stuns in black dress at 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party hosted by InStyle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Taylor Swift goes full sequins in a new look.

The singer teased a colorful jewelry look that may be a part of one of her upcoming music videos.

She wore a multicolored headpiece with chunky jewels. The headpiece perfectly matches her layered necklace.

The highlight of the video was her blue and silver mosaic eyeliner that sat on top of her black winged eyeliner.

She paired the look with matching dress straps and her signature red lips.

From wearing crop tops to rocking nude-colored dresses, Taylor has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Taylor Swift’s CMA performance

One of Taylor’s most recent performances is when she sang her song All Too Well at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. At the award show, she was also named the Songwriter of the Decade.

She posted a photo of the night to her 200 Million followers and captioned it, “Wow… it felt great to play in Nashville last night. 🥹 Thank you @nsaiofficial and @theryman, @catherinepowell for taking this photo, and all the fans who showed up and screamed the words to all ten minutes of All Too Well.”

For the performance, she looked incredible in a one-shoulder black sequin dress that stopped at her ankles.

The high-neck dress had large cutouts at her waist and her thigh, showing off her amazing physique.

The singer complemented the look with a dark red lip, dangling silver earrings, and her bangs when she put her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Taylor Swift’s newest music video

Only hours after her new album, Taylor has already surprised fans by releasing a music video for one of the tracks.

The first Midnights video is for Anti-Hero, written by both Taylor and her close friend, Jack Antonoff.

She took a few behind-the-scenes photos while filming the video and captioned it, “The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time, with some help from the excellent @birbigs, @bejohnce, and @maryelizabethellis who fabulously portray… get ready for it… my grown sons and daughter in law?”

The release of her album ended up crashing the Spotify platform temporarily.

The project is expected to top the charts within the next few weeks. Taylor also announced that she’s going on a tour for the album next year. The specific dates for the tour have not been released yet.