Taylor Swift has entered her Eras era, and the 33-year-old singer has taken fans along for the ride.

With her highly anticipated tour kicking off last month, Taylor embarked on a journey to wow sold-out crowds.

As part of Taylor’s Eras tour, she has blessed adoring fans with songs from her illustrious 17-year career.

Having spent more than half of her life in the public eye, Taylor has a lot of nostalgia to share with fans.

The latest stop on Taylor’s Eras tour was in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium on Friday. The show marked the first of three dates in Texas and Taylor’s third show after performances in Arizona and Nevada.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Those lucky enough to snag a ticket from the sold-out performance received a visually stunning production and a riveting performance.

Taylor Swift performs in Arlington, Texas, for the Eras tour stop

After just three shows, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been dominating headlines, and it seems to be a hit with critics.

As USA Today reported, Taylor’s set has an incredible 44 songs.

Fans in Arlington had the pleasure of enjoying songs from nine of Taylor’s ten studio albums. Fans also listened to Taylor’s latest album, Midnights, for the first time live, with Lavender Haze and Anti Hero in the rotation.

As for Taylor’s fashion, the singer pulled out all the stops.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has entered a new era with tons of glitter and a new look. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Taylor started the show wearing a sparkly bodysuit custom-made by the fashion house Versace. The songstress paired the Versace bodysuit with glittery Christian Louboutin boots and a bedazzled microphone.

The ensemble marked the beginning of Taylor’s Lover era, where glitz and glam were themes.

Taylor donned her signature winged eyeliner, red lips, and shimmery lids as she captivated the masses.

Taylor’s 52-performance concert hits 20 cities and concludes in the summer.

Logically, Taylor’s performance ends with music from her latest album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled makeup secrets

One song from Midnights, Bejeweled, saw Taylor getting extra sparkly.

Taylor secured the services of beauty maven Pat McGrath who used her own products to create magic.

The makeup artist told Allure about the items that helped create Taylor’s glow.

Pat used two palettes, the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction and the Pat McGrath Mothership IV: Decadence Palette, both retailing for $128.

On Taylor’s flawless skin, Pat used the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer, retailing for $34.

In the video, the 1989 songstress rocked bright red lips, thanks to the Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil, retailing for $29, and Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4, retailing for $32.

All of Pat McGrath’s products are available at Sephora.