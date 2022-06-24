Taylor Swift kisses boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the Bahamas rocking a bikini

Singer Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Taylor Swift packs on the PDA with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn as they were seen vacationing in The Bahamas.

The Grammy winner and her longtime boyfriend were spotted kissing in some intimate photos over the weekend.

Swift recently released a new song – an Aaron Dessner-produced record featured in the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing in March.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pack on the PDA on vacation

The 32-year-old singer wore a black bikini with her hair in a bun as she hit the crystal clear water with her British actor beau.

The 31-year-old actor can be seen in a pair of swimming trunks as the pair hug and share a kiss in photos obtained by TMZ. (click for photos)

The pair are reportedly staying in Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer at the Bahamian vacation spot.

The couple is rarely seen together and is secretive about their relationship.

Swift and Alwyn have been together for about five to six years after the singer ended a brief relationship with Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

Alwyn is notoriously private about his dating life, he spoke to the Wall Street Journal about his stance on speaking publicly about dating Swift.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told the WSJ, continuing:

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

How Taylor Swift’s boyfriend accidentally became Grammy-winning songwriter

Joe Alwyn said writing songs with Taylor Swift was ‘accidental’ in an interview with GQ.

Joe confessed that creating songs together “was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown.”

He added that it was mostly “messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, ‘What if we tried to get to the end of it together?’”

He added that it was “surreal” when Taylor’s duet with Bon Iver’s Just Vernon in the song Exile for which he earned a co-writing credit.

However, they kept the musical collaboration a secret so “people would just listen to the music rather than focus on the fact that we wrote it together.”

In 2020, In addition to the song Exile, he also has co-writing or producer credits for the songs My Tears Ricochet, August, and Betty from his girlfriend’s album, Folklore.

He continued collaborating with Taylor on Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and Evermore on her ninth studio album.

Alwyn won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021 as a result of his co-writing.